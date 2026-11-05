Ikeja Electric apologises for failure to meet 20-hour daily electricity supply target

Ikeja Electric has apologised to customers on some of its Band A feeders for failing to meet the minimum 20-hour daily electricity supply target on November 3 and 4, 2026.

The electricity distribution company, in a notice addressed to its customers, expressed regret over its inability to deliver the expected minimum service level during the two-day period.

The company acknowledged that the affected Band A feeders fell short of the stipulated 20-hour daily electricity supply requirement.

It tweeted, “Dear Esteemed Customer, We apologize for falling short of the expected minimum service level of 20 hours on the Band A feeders below for November 3rd and 4th, 2026.”

Dear Esteemed Customer,



We apologize for falling short of the expected minimum service level of 20 hours on the Band A feeders below for November 3rd and 4th, 2026 pic.twitter.com/sPbduymOoz — Ikeja Electric (@IkejaElectric) November 5, 2026

Ikeja Electric did not provide further details on the reasons for the shortfall in its notice.

Band A customers are expected to receive a minimum of 20 hours of electricity supply daily under Nigeria’s electricity service-based tariff framework.

Vanguard News