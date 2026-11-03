Ika South council boss urges Alisimie to back APC

….Says voting strength determines community’s political influence

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The Chairman of Ika South Local Government Area, Delta State, Engr. Jerry Ehiwarior, has urged residents of Alisimie communities to mobilise support for the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying their voting strength could influence the community’s political relevance and access to development projects.

Ehiwarior made the call while speaking as Special Guest of Honour at the Alisimie Able Youths Summit held at Idumukwu Primary School, Alisimie.

He urged the youths to take an active role in shaping the political future of their community, stressing the need for collective participation in the electoral process.

Among the dignitaries at the summit were the APC House of Assembly candidate, Mrs Cordelia Anyagwu; Ika South APC Chairman, Comrade Frank Izekor; Prof. Pally Agidi; Dr Donald Peterson; Chief Peter Idion; Dame Caroline Agbi; Comrade Jonathan Ojobu; Chief Dennis Araro; Mr Jonathan Onwuka; Ambassador Lucky Omorojie; APC Ward 3 Chairman, Madueke Egede; and Chief Peter Momah.

The council chairman said Alisimie must position itself strategically within the political process to secure what he described as its rightful share of government attention, development and opportunities.

He also urged the youths to take the message beyond the summit by engaging their elders on the importance of political participation and collective action.

Ehiwarior appealed to residents to vote for all APC candidates in the forthcoming elections, arguing that a united voting pattern would strengthen the community’s political standing and improve its prospects of attracting development interventions from the local and state governments.

According to him, the number of votes delivered by a community could influence its place in the state’s political calculations and its ability to attract government projects.

“I encourage the youths to recognise the political value of their numerical strength and mobilise residents towards a common political position. Organised participation is essential for communities seeking greater influence in governance,” he said.

Ehiwarior commended the Alisimie Able Youths for organising the summit, describing it as a demonstration of youth leadership, political awareness and commitment to the community’s future.

He said bringing residents together to discuss their political future was an important step towards building the unity and collective strength needed for meaningful participation in the democratic process.