Igini to Trump: Tie Nigeria-US relations to credible polls

A former Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mike Igini, has urged US President, Donald Trump, to link America’s immigration policy and diplomatic relations with Nigeria to credible conduct of the country’s 2027 general elections.

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Igini said electoral malpractice, corruption, insecurity and poor governance were among the factors forcing Nigerians to seek opportunities abroad, arguing that credible elections and accountable leadership could help address the root causes of migration.

In an open letter dated November 13, 2026, and addressed to Trump at the White House, the former REC proposed a policy he called the “No Mandate Fraud” Doctrine, urging the US to combine preventive diplomacy, independent election monitoring and targeted sanctions against individuals involved in electoral violations.

He argued that border enforcement alone could not address migration without tackling the governance failures driving Nigerians out of their country.

“Nigerians are not leaving Nigeria because they do not love their country. They are leaving because of decades of persistent electoral malpractice, corruption, insecurity and weak public accountability that have undermined Nigerians’ confidence in government,” he wrote.

Igini urged Trump to send a high-level delegation to engage President Bola Tinubu, political parties, presidential and governorship candidates, INEC and other relevant institutions ahead of the elections.

He said the delegation should communicate Washington’s position that credible elections, peaceful political competition and respect for constitutional rights were central to US interests in Nigeria.

He also proposed visa restrictions, financial sanctions and asset freezes, where legally justified, against electoral officials found culpable of manipulating results, falsifying records or committing other electoral offences.

The former REC extended the call for accountability to judicial officers whose misconduct in electoral cases was established by credible evidence, as well as security personnel involved in voter intimidation, electoral violence and suppression of opposition parties.

He identified the police, Department of State Services, Armed Forces and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps as institutions expected to protect voters and ensure impartial enforcement of the law.

Igini further urged the US to support credible domestic and international election observers to monitor the process before, during and after the polls, particularly voter intimidation, security neutrality, polling-unit results and transparent collation.

Explaining the benefits to Washington, he said credible elections could reduce migration pressure, strengthen security cooperation and create opportunities for stronger economic relations.

He also identified potential US investment in Nigeria’s energy sector, particularly electricity development, through technology transfer and private-sector partnerships.

Warning against waiting for an electoral crisis before intervening, Igini said: “The time to act is before the election, not after a crisis has occurred.”

He urged Washington to make clear that it would not conduct business as usual with any government produced through electoral fraud, stressing that sanctions must be lawful and supported by credible evidence.

Vanguard News