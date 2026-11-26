By Kingsley Omonobi

President Bola Tinubu has approved three-bedroom flats in Abuja for the families of the 25 people who died in the October 5, 2026 Nigerian Air Force aircraft crash.

He also announced the award of the sum of N100 million to the families of each military personnel who died in the crash, separate from the houses.

The President made the announcement on Thursday during a memorial service and wreath-laying ceremony held in honour of the victims of the NAF ATR 42 aircraft accident.

He said the houses, located in the Renewed Hope Housing Project in Abuja, would be allocated to the immediate families of the deceased military personnel and civilians who were aboard the aircraft.

Tinubu described the housing allocation as a demonstration of the nation’s appreciation for the sacrifices of the fallen personnel.

“As a tangible expression of the nation’s gratitude, I approve the allocation of three-bedroom flats in the Renewed Hope Housing Project in Abuja to the family of each of the military personnel who lost their lives in this accident.

“No home can ever replace the one you have lost, but they gave their lives for Nigeria, and Nigeria will give their family a home,” he said.

The president pointed out that the gesture would also be extended to the immediate families of the civilians on board the aircraft.

“In addition to the flats, these officers would receive from this government N100m each,” he said.

He assured the bereaved families that the government would remain committed to supporting them beyond the memorial ceremony.

“Long after the wreaths have faded, our commitment to these families must remain evergreen,” Tinubu said.

The president also assured Nigerians that the October 5 aircraft crash would be thoroughly investigated, promising that the findings would inform improvements in military and civilian aviation safety.

“I assure the grieving nation that this accident will be thoroughly investigated. We will seek answers. We will learn the lessons. We will strengthen our military and civilian aviation safety standards. Our operational procedures and our institutional accountability will be strengthened.

“We owe them the truth, and we will honour that debt,” he said.

Tinubu further reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to improving the welfare, safety and operational capacity of the Armed Forces through modernisation, training and better equipment.

“A nation that asks its sons and daughters to fly into danger must give them the best wings it can build,” he added.

The president urged the bereaved families to remember the deceased for their service and contributions to the country, assuring them that their sacrifices would remain in the nation’s memory.

The October 5 accident claimed the lives of 25 people, including military personnel and civilians.

In his remarks, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, has disclosed that ongoing investigations to unravel the cause of the NAF ATR plane crash at Igbokoda, which claimed the lives of 25 victims, must be allowed to take its course with a view to establishing the facts through a thorough, impartial and evidence-based process as directed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Speaking at the Memorial Service and Wreath Laying Ceremony in honour of the victims of the NAF 931 Aircraft Accident at the National Military Cemetery in Abuja, Air Marshal Aneke acknowledges that questions remain about the circumstances of the accident and that uncertainty can deepen the pain of bereavement.

However, he said, “We will not substitute speculations for evidence or offer conclusions before they are properly published. We remain mindful of the importance of communicating verified information responsibly and of learning every appropriate lesson.

“Seeking answers with professionalism and integrity is part of the respect we owe both those who died and those who mourn them.

“​We are equally mindful that each family has its own customs, beliefs and ways of grieving. There can be no single expression of consolation that speaks equally to everyone.

“Some will find comfort in prayers, others in quiet remembrance, in the company of loved ones or in hearing the stories of a life well lived. We respect those differences. What unites us today is not one manner of mourning, but the conviction that every person we have lost deserves dignity and every family deserves

Continuing the CAS said, “​We gather here today with heavy hearts to honour 25 precious lives lost in the NAF 931 ATR 42-500 aircraft of 5th October 2026 at Ipokoda, Ondo State. For the Nigerian Air Force, this is a day of profound sorrow.

“For our nation, it is a moment to remember lives of service and promise, but for the bereaved families seated before us, it is something far more personal—a day that brings into painful focus the absence of those whose presence once gave meaning and warmth to their everyday life.

“On behalf of every officer, airman, airwoman, and civilian member of the Nigerian Air Force and the Armed Forces, I once again offer you my deepest condolences.

​”To the spouse, parents, children, brothers, sisters, relatives and friends of the departed, I speak first not as the Chief of the Air Staff, but as a fellow human being. I know that no address, no matter how carefully chosen its words, can restore a familiar voice, an affectionate greeting or the comfort of a loved one’s presence.

“No ceremony can replace the conversation left unfinished, the plans that will never unfold as expected, or the moments you have had every reason to believe you would share. Your grief is real, deeply personal and deserving of our utmost respect.

“​We cannot claim to understand its full weight; we can only acknowledge it with humility and stand beside you. In the days since 5th October 2026, many of us have struggled to find words to express this loss.

“The news shook the entire Air Force family and touched people across the country. Yet a tragedy measured publicly in the number 25 is lived privately in 25 different stories of love, family and belonging. Each name belongs to a person who has—who was known, cherished and needed.

“Each name calls to mind a home, a circle of friends, hopes for tomorrow and memories that cannot be replaced.

“Today, we refuse to let those individual lives disappear behind the collective action of an accident. We remember those—these courageous individuals, not merely the event that took them from us.

“​Among those we honour were military personnel and civilians, each with a distinct path and contribution. Some wore the uniform of the Nigerian Air Force; others served in different capacities.

“All were sons and daughters of families who loved them. Their worth was never confined to rank, appointment or professional achievement.

“They mattered because of who they were, the kindness they offered, the responsibilities they carried, the friendship they nurtured and the ways often unseen in which they made life better for others. Their stories deserve to be told with accuracy, tenderness and gratitude.

“​We remember too the commitment of those in service who accepted the demands of duty. A profession like every calling in which people shoulder responsibility for others as much as—as much of its professionals and of the families who support them.

“Behind every day of service are spouses who understand absence, parents who offer prayers, children who wait for a return and loved ones who quietly share the burdens of a demanding profession.

“Today we honour not only the contributions of the departed but also the sacrifices their families made throughout their lives. Those sacrifices were real, and they must never be overlooked.

“​To the children who have lost a parent, I wish there were words that could make this day easier. You may come to know your loved ones through photographs, stories and the recollections of people whose lives they touched.

“The Nigerian Air Force recognises your loss and recognises that it cannot be measured by the passing of weeks or months, nor should anyone expect your sorrow to follow a timetable.

“​The wreaths we are going to lay are simple symbols. They cannot speak all that our hearts carry, or they cannot express something essential that our country remembers.

“The silence we shall observe is not emptiness; it is a space in which gratitude, sorrow and respect can be shared. The names we call are not entities in a record; they are lives that deserve to be honoured individually and a responsibility that remains with us collectively.

“​I am deeply grateful to the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, to the Minister of Defence, my fellow Service Chiefs and the Inspector General of Police, to other representatives of government and to the communities represented here and to every Nigerian who has reached out to the bereaved.

“Your presence and compassion affirm that the pain of this family is not theirs to bear in isolation. I also acknowledge those who have supported affected families through the difficult period following the accident. Such support offered quietly and without expectation of recognition is among the most meaningful ways we can express our humanity.”

“​As a Chief of Air Staff, I must speak about responsibility. We owe the departed the dignity of remembrance, and we owe their families more than words spoken at a ceremony. We owe them respectful engagement, clear and honest communication, and attentive consideration of their welfare and legitimate concerns.

“The Nigerian Air Force remains committed to working through the appropriate channels to provide information and assistance and to treating each family with compassion. This obligation does not expire when the wreaths have been laid, when the cameras are switched off or when this gathering has ended.”