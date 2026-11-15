Igbokoda Crash: NAF recovers black box, holds memorial November 26

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has confirmed the recovery of the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) from the site of the October 5 aircraft crash at Igbokoda, Ondo State, announcing plans to hold a memorial service and wreath-laying ceremony for the victims on November 26.

The ceremony will take place at the National Military Cemetery, Abuja, in honour of the personnel and other victims who lost their lives in the NAF 931 aircraft accident.

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, saying the event would provide an opportunity for bereaved families, colleagues, friends and members of the Air Force community to pay their last respects.

He said the ceremony would also serve as a formal expression of the Service’s respect and remembrance for those who died in the incident.

On the recovery of the aircraft’s black box, Ejodame said the CVR, alongside other aircraft fragments and relevant evidence, had been retrieved from the crash site.

He explained that data recovered from the voice recorder was being analysed and was expected to contribute significantly to the ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident.

According to him, the investigation is progressing in collaboration with the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

The Air Force reiterated its commitment to ensuring that the investigation was conducted in accordance with the highest standards of professionalism, transparency, accountability and responsibility, while supporting the independent technical processes required to establish the cause of the crash.

Ejodame further disclosed that recovery operations had yielded several human remains and aircraft fragments, while the identification process for the recovered remains was ongoing.

He said the operation had been particularly challenging because of the swampy nature of the terrain and the depth to which some of the aircraft wreckage had penetrated the ground.

The NAF spokesman added that the Service was engaging relevant agencies to address environmental concerns arising from the recovery exercise and ensure appropriate remediation after its completion.

He said the Air Force recognised the grief of the bereaved families and remained committed to providing them with sustained support throughout the difficult period.

The Service also appreciated the cooperation of relevant agencies, host communities and other stakeholders who had continued to support the recovery and investigation efforts.

The NAF assured the public of its commitment to a thorough investigation, responsible environmental management and the dignified remembrance of all those who lost their lives.