Igbokoda air crash: NAF recovers cockpit voice recorder

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has recorded further progress in the recovery and investigation of the ATR-42 aircraft accident in Igbokoda, Ondo State, with the recovery of the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR), confirmed intact by technical teams from the NAF and Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB).

Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, Director of Public Relations and Information disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

He said, “Part of the Flight Data Recorder (FDR), commonly referred to as the black box, was also retrieved, while efforts to locate and recover its remaining portion continue.

“Additional aircraft wreckage, engine components and human remains have also been recovered.

“Operations are ongoing in the challenging swamp terrain, with teams working to retrieve outstanding components and facilitate the necessary technical examinations.

“The investigation is being conducted with due diligence to ensure comprehensive, evidence-based findings.

“The recovery process also involves careful attention to the proper handling of human remains, with the Directorate of Identification and Classification (DIC) undertaking the necessary procedures for proper identification.

“The NAF has sustained engagements with the families of the victims, recognising their need for information and support.

“Engagement with relevant authorities on environmental concerns raised by the host community also remains an important part of the broader response.

“While appreciating the public’s concern and interest, the NAF appeals for continued patience and understanding as these critical processes require time, careful coordination and professional attention.

“The ultimate objective is not only to establish the circumstances surrounding the accident but also to draw the necessary lessons to strengthen flight safety, enhance ongoing airpower operations and further safeguard the lives of personnel and citizens.

“The NAF remains committed to providing verified updates as appropriate.”