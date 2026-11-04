Igbo youths give INEC chairman seven-day ultimatum over commissioner

INEC chairman Joash Amupitan

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA — The Pan-Igbo Youth Assembly (PIYA) has given the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, seven days to redeploy National Commissioner Ken Nnamdi Ukeagu from supervising Imo, Anambra and Ebonyi states.

The group threatened to occupy INEC offices across the South-East and the commission’s national headquarters in Abuja if its demand was not met within the stipulated period.

PIYA also announced plans to mobilise Igbo youths for demonstrations across the five South-East states, other parts of the country and the diaspora should INEC fail to act.

The group said the seven-day ultimatum was sufficient for the commission to take an administrative decision capable of restoring public confidence in its operations.

It, however, assured that the planned protests would be lawful and orderly, insisting that its campaign was aimed at demanding institutional accountability and electoral neutrality.

The group also called on the Presidency, National Assembly, Council of State, civil society organisations, traditional rulers and religious leaders to prevail on INEC to address the controversy.

PIYA made the demands in a statement issued by its spokesman, Comrade Noble Nkem Regius, in which it accused Ukeagu of alleged partisan conduct and political engagements with opposition figures.

It claimed that the allegations had created a crisis of confidence in the electoral umpire, particularly as political activities ahead of the 2027 general elections gathered momentum.