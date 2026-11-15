Igando accident: Woman killed as Lexus rams into commercial bus

…LASEMA responds to three emergencies across Lagos, rescues stranded motorists

By Matthew Johnson

A woman has been killed after a Lexus car rammed into a commercial minibus at Igando, Lagos State, in an accident that also left the bus driver injured.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) disclosed this while reporting its response to three separate emergencies across the state.

The fatal accident occurred in the early hours of Friday, November 13, 2026, around Ajay Hotel, Igando, involving a Lexus car, a commercial minibus popularly known as Korope, and a pedestrian.

According to preliminary information released by LASEMA, the Lexus car, which was reportedly fleeing, rammed into the minibus with registration number SMK 514 YG, causing the vehicle to strike the woman.

The woman died in the incident, while the minibus driver sustained injuries and was taken to hospital before the arrival of the agency’s response team.

Her remains were subsequently handed over to her relatives by officers of the Nigeria Police Force, Igando Division, in accordance with established procedures.

LASEMA said its Dolphin Team, stationed in Igando, was immediately deployed after receiving a distress call and arrived at the scene within minutes.

The agency, working alongside the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps and the police, secured the accident scene, managed traffic and coordinated the removal of the affected vehicle.

The minibus was recovered and towed to the Igando Police Station with the assistance of a private tow truck, while normal traffic flow was restored.

In a statement signed by LASEMA’s Permanent Secretary, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, the state government expressed condolences to the family of the deceased and wished the injured driver a speedy recovery.

Oke-Osanyintolu also disclosed that the agency attended to two other emergencies within the same operational period.

At Ketu-Epe Road, LASEMA concluded its follow-up response to an earlier accident involving a white minibus that plunged into a ditch.

Police officers at the scene confirmed that the driver and three passengers were receiving treatment at Ketu General Hospital.

The permanent secretary said the vehicle was not obstructing traffic and that the incident had been formally handed over to the police at Ketu Division for further action.

In another operation, LASEMA’s Lion Squad responded to a broken-down trailer conveying a 40-foot container along Imota Road, inward Ikorodu, around Agbowa.

The trailer had developed a mechanical fault, obstructing a substantial portion of the road and posing a potential danger to other motorists.

No casualty was recorded in the incident, as the response team worked to ensure that the obstruction was cleared and the mechanical fault addressed.

The trailer was subsequently moved off the road, restoring traffic flow and preventing possible secondary accidents.

Oke-Osanyintolu said the three operations underscored the importance of prompt emergency response and collaboration among relevant agencies in protecting lives and property across Lagos State.

He urged motorists to obey traffic regulations, avoid speeding and reckless driving, ensure their vehicles were roadworthy and exercise caution around pedestrians.

He also reiterated the agency’s commitment to improving emergency response and road safety, urging residents to report emergencies through the state’s toll-free lines, 767 and 112.