Idris inaugurates APC 2027 Campaign Council in Kebbi

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Dr Nasir Idris, has inaugurated the All Progressives Congress (APC) 2027 Campaign Council, charging members to work towards securing victory for all party candidates in the forthcoming general elections.

The governor inaugurated the council on Sunday at the Presidential Lodge, Birnin Kebbi, urging members to demonstrate commitment, dedication and determination in discharging their responsibilities.

He described Kebbi as an APC stronghold and called on party stakeholders to return to their respective communities to mobilise support for the party’s candidates across all elective positions.

Idris announced former Kebbi State Governor and Nigeria’s Ambassador to Turkey, Ambassador Saidu Usman Nasamu Dakingari, as chairman of the campaign council.

“I have the honour and privilege of inaugurating this campaign council for the 2027 General Elections, which will be headed by the former Governor of Kebbi State and Nigeria’s Ambassador to Turkey, His Excellency, Ambassador Saidu Usman Nasamu Dakingari. I wish all members the very best of luck,” the governor said.

Speaking at the event, the APC State Chairman, Alhaji Abubakar Kana-Zuru, commended Idris for his support for the party and commitment to the successful inauguration of the campaign council.

He urged members to remain dedicated to campaign activities, work collectively and ensure the party’s success in the forthcoming elections.

In his response, Dakingari thanked the governor for the confidence reposed in him and other members of the council.

He assured the governor that the committee would work diligently and collectively to achieve the party’s objectives.

“On behalf of all members of the committee, I assure you that we are fully committed to delivering on this assignment. We will work hard and put in our best to ensure the success of the APC in the 2027 General Elections,” he said.