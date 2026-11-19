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By Adeola Badru

Residents affected by the January 16, 2024 explosion in Old Bodija, Ibadan, have appealed to President Bola Tinubu to release the outstanding N20 billion from the reported N50 billion Federal Government intervention fund, lamenting that victims continue to grapple with the consequences of the disaster.

The Bodija Estate Residents Association (BERA) also urged the President to consider direct compensation to verified victims if administrative bottlenecks prevent the timely disbursement of the funds through the Oyo State Government.

The association made the appeal in a letter to Tinubu dated November 16, 2026, expressing concern that affected families were still struggling to rebuild their homes, settle medical bills and overcome the economic and psychological challenges arising from the explosion.

The blast, which rocked the Old Bodija area of Ibadan on January 16, 2024, claimed lives, injured several residents and destroyed numerous properties, leaving many families displaced and financially distressed.

While acknowledging the N4.5 billion relief intervention announced by the Oyo State Government in May 2025, BERA said the building assistance component, estimated at N3.735 billion for 318 beneficiaries, addressed only about 35 per cent of its estimated N10.67 billion building-related claims.

The association identified outstanding areas of need to include building repairs, medical treatment and trauma care, assistance for vulnerable households, disputed claims and properties excluded from the initial 500-metre assessment zone.

BERA President, Pastor Muyiwa Bamgbose, said the prolonged delay in addressing the outstanding needs had compounded the suffering of families affected by the disaster.

“Nearly three years have passed since the devastating explosion that shattered homes, claimed lives, injured residents and disrupted entire families. For many victims, the tragedy is not yet over,” he said.

Bamgbose appealed to Tinubu to intervene urgently, stressing that the outstanding funds were critical to helping affected households recover from the disaster.

“We respectfully appeal to you to ensure that the outstanding N20 billion is released without further delay and that the intended beneficiaries receive the assistance they desperately need,” he said.

The association also raised concerns over what it described as conflicting statements by the Oyo State Government regarding the status of the N30 billion earlier released from the reported Federal Government intervention package.

According to BERA, the state government announced on January 1, 2026, that the funds remained unspent as of December 31, 2025, while Governor Seyi Makinde reportedly stated on November 13, 2026, that the money had been spent.

Expressing concern over the apparent discrepancy, the association called for transparency and accountability in the management and disbursement of the intervention funds, insisting that the welfare of victims should take precedence over administrative disagreements.

Describing the matter as a humanitarian concern rather than a political issue, BERA maintained that residents affected by the explosion should not continue to suffer because of bureaucratic delays or disagreements over the funds.

“The victims must not become casualties of administrative delays or disagreements over the disbursement of relief funds,” the association said.

To facilitate a transparent and credible disbursement process, BERA offered to make available to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other authorised officials its register of claimants, property damage assessments, repair estimates and records of omitted or disputed claims.

It said the documents would assist relevant authorities in verifying genuine beneficiaries, resolving outstanding claims and preventing duplication in the payment process.

The association further requested that the Presidency designate a coordinating authority to oversee the intervention process and provide a clear verification and payment timetable within 14 days.

Bamgbose said the association was also proposing an alternative payment arrangement to ensure that administrative challenges did not continue to delay assistance to affected residents.

“Where the existing payment arrangements cannot deliver timely relief, we ask that an alternative, transparent mechanism be considered,” he said.

BERA urged the Federal Government to ensure that all outstanding claims were properly addressed and victims received the assistance promised to them.

It stressed that the success of the intervention should be measured by its actual impact on affected families rather than the amount of money announced or approved.

“The true measure of this intervention will not be the amount approved or announced, but the relief that ultimately reaches the families who suffered,” the association said.