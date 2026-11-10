I won’t surrender my senatorial ticket — Uzodimma

Gov Hope Uzodimma of Imo State

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has insisted that he remains in the 2027 Senatorial race, describing suggestions that he would surrender his ambition to another candidate as “a lie”.

Read Also: Court sacks Uzodinma as APC senatorial candidate for Imo West

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on October 29, 2026, ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to remove Uzodimma’s name as Senatorial candidate for Imo West and replace it with the name of former Governor Rochas Okorocha.

Justice Obiora Egwuatu based the judgment on the grounds that Uzodimma did not win the All Progressives Congress, APC, primary election held on May 18.

The outcome of the ruling has since been rejected by the APC in the state, with the party insisting that Uzodimma remains its candidate for Imo West Senatorial District.

Speaking on Sunday after attending Mass at the Government House Chapel in Owerri, the Imo state capital, Uzodimma dismissed insinuations that he would cede his ticket to anyone as deceptive.

“If they tell you that I will hold this ticket and somebody will collect it and give it to another, tell the person it is a lie,” he said.

He called on residents of the state to canvass support for the APC to ensure its victory across all levels, mentioning names of candidates voters should rally round in the forthcoming elections.

“Go and campaign for the party, our great party, the All Progressives Congress, APC. There is no other political party we are going with.

“For the House of Assembly, it is APC. For the House of Representatives, it is APC,” the governor said.

He added, “For the Senate, your senator in Okigwe zone is Patrick Ndubueze, in Orlu zone it is my humble self (Hope Uzodimma), and in Owerri zone it is (Alex) Mbata,” he said.

Okorocha

Meanwhile, Okorocha had earlier described the ruling nullifying Uzodimma’s candidacy as a victory for the nation’s judiciary and democracy.

Okorocha, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Sam Onwuemodo, commended President Bola Tinubu for, according to him, providing the enabling environment for the Judiciary and other Institutions to function for the nation’s rapid development and growth.

“This judgment, to say the least, is a resounding victory for the nation’s judiciary. It is a victory for the nation’s fast-growing democracy. It is an outstanding victory for the nation’s Constitution, as amended.

He added, “It is a remarkable victory for all lovers of what is right and haters of what is wrong. It is a notable victory for posterity and history.

“Finally, it is a victory for Imo people in general, and Imo West Senatorial District people in particular.”

Vanguard News