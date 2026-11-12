I won’t leave England before Euro 2028 —Tuchel

Tuchel

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Thomas Tuchel has ruled out leaving England for a club job before Euro 2028, saying he wants to see out his contract and complete what he calls “unfinished business” with the national team.

According to ESPN, Tuchel said there was “no release clause” in his England contract and “no intention” of leaving before the tournament. His comments come amid Manchester United’s move to replace Michael Carrick with Mauricio Pochettino.

“I signed a contract; I want to stay until the Euros. I want to do the Euros. We have unfinished business,” Tuchel said.

The German succeeded Gareth Southgate in 2025 and signed a two-year extension in February, keeping him in charge through Euro 2028. Tuchel said he was “open for everything” once his contract ends, including staying with England, but confirmed he eventually wants to return to club management.

“Yes, definitely,” he said when asked if he would return to club football. “I miss the 50 matches. I miss these two minutes when everything is done.”

Tuchel said he also understood the pressures of the club game, where matches come every few days. He said he was grateful for his England role and the freedom to work with his staff.

“I’m very grateful for what I have here because I know how rare it is to be in love with your team and to have the trust and to be able to work freely with your coaching staff, which I am,” he said.

Tuchel also said he felt aligned with the Football Association from their first discussions and valued the trust of chief executive Mark Bullingham and chief football officer Dan Ashworth.

“That’s what you look for as a coach,” he said. “I love my group of players. I love my staff, and I have bosses who trust me and are happy with the way we do things, so it’s a lot.

“I appreciate it a lot, so it’s in a good place, I’m in a good place, and I love the players. I miss my players, and I miss my team, and I miss the 50 matches that I’m not involved in a year.

“But I’m desperate to win the Nations League and to play and try to win the Euros.”