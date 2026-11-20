Governor Adeleke of Osun State.

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

As the week-long activities to usher Governor Ademola Adeleke’s second term in office took off with Jumat service, the governor has vowed not to disappoint the people of the State.

Represented by the Deputy Governor, Prince Kola Adewusi, at the Oja Oba Central mosque in Osogbo, the Governor recalled the struggles and battles for the sustenance of democracy in Osun State and vowed to continue to place the interest of the public at the heart of his administration.

A statement issued by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, on Friday stated that the governor commended Osun people for their steadfastness, perseverance and persistent solidarity during the electioneering period, saying the state has become a national model, a symbol for people’s power as the foundation of democracy.

“I won’t disappoint Osun people. I will deliver even more than my first term. I am hopeful our financial situation will soon improve with the expected resolution of the local government crisis. We will take good care of workers and all segments of the society,” the governor was quoted as saying.

Earlier in his sermon, Sheikh Moruf Ishola described the recent Osun election as “unprecedented in many respects and a standout record for all students of democracy.

According to him, the Osun election that re-elected Governor Adeleke broke all records in terms of its dynamics and colours, adding that “the August 15 polls defied all calculations because almighty Allah ran it.

“That is why Mr Governor must not abandon God and the people. He must continue to govern with the fear of God, keep promises and serve only the interests of the people,” he submitted on behalf of the Chief Imam of Osogboland, Sheikh Musa Animasahun.

The prayer session was attended by the Secretary to the State Government, Hon. Teslim Igbalaye; Osun Central Accord Senatorial candidate, Hon. Ganiyu Olaoluwa; members of the state executive council; special advisers; and top government functionaries.