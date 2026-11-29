Peter Obi

By Chidi Ndaa

Presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, Peter Obi, yesterday, said he would jail anybody involved in corruption if voted into power.

Obi, who spoke during a town hall meeting in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, said his government would not condone corruption no matter who was involved.

He restated that his government would secure the country and fight insecurity to a standstill.

He said: “Anybody who is in service and is involved in a huge and monumental corruption will go to jail. We want to change Nigeria; we want to make Nigeria work for our children. I am a Christian from a good Christian family from the South. Rabiu Kwankwaso is a Muslim from a good Muslim family from the North. We have agreed that we will secure the country. Anyone who kidnap children and run into the bush, we will be in the bush with them.”

The former governor of Anambra State said he visited Orion, where some fishermen told him that they were always attacked by sea pirates, promising to fight crime.

He decried the continued borrowing of funds by the Bola Tinubu administration, saying: “President Tinubu has borrowed more money than former President olusegun Obasanjo, Goodluck Jonathan and Muhammadu Buhari put together. Let me assure Nigerians; we will pull people out of poverty. The more you pull people out of poverty, the more you stop crime. Kwankwaso and I are committed to tuning the country around. You need capacity and energy to do this job. Our President is tired. He must go.”