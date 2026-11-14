I went to court to defend my rights, not working for APC to destabilise opposition — Nafiu Bala

Gombe

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A factional leader of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Nafiu Bala Gombe, has dismissed allegations that he is working for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to destabilise the opposition, insisting that his legal action against the party’s rival leadership was aimed solely at defending his rights and upholding the party’s constitution.

Bala also extended an olive branch to former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, former Senate President David Mark and other party chieftains following a court judgment that affirmed his faction’s position in the ADC leadership dispute.

Speaking on BBC Hausa on Saturday, Bala said the judgment had vindicated his faction as the authentic leadership of the party, maintaining that its legal position was based on the provisions of the ADC constitution.

“Alhamdulillah. As we always say, truth is truth, while lies remain lies. Allah has vindicated us. The court has seen the merit of our case and our truthfulness and has decided to return the party leadership to us,” he said.

He disclosed that his faction was awaiting the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the judgment before approaching the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to effect the necessary changes to the party’s leadership records.

Bala, however, said the judgment should not be regarded as an opportunity to settle scores with the opposing faction, expressing his willingness to work with Atiku, Mark and other prominent politicians to strengthen the opposition ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“This is not a fight. Allah has given us victory, but we are not enemies. We are extending a hand of friendship to them to stop being arrogant and whatever they may say, so that we can strengthen the opposition and face the government,” he said.

Addressing the allegations that he was being sponsored to weaken the opposition, Bala insisted that he approached the court based on the party’s constitution and was prepared to accept any judgment delivered in accordance with the law.

“I went to court with only the constitution. I told the world that if they had followed the right procedures, the court should rule in their favour. But if we were right, we should be given our rights,” he said.

The ADC factional leader maintained that anyone seeking to join the party or contest elective positions on its platform must comply with its constitutional provisions, particularly those governing ward registration, membership dues and eligibility for leadership positions.

According to him, the party’s constitution requires members to fulfil specified conditions, including two years of membership and payment of stipulated dues, before becoming eligible for leadership positions.

He accused the opposing faction of disregarding the party’s registration procedures, alleging that Mark obtained his membership card from a former national chairman in Abuja rather than registering at his ward.

Bala said he had repeatedly warned the opposing group about the consequences of failing to follow the party’s constitution but that his advice was ignored.

On the continued appearance of Atiku’s and Mark’s names on INEC’s portal, he said the commission was law-abiding and would take appropriate action after receiving the Certified True Copy of the judgment.

He dismissed suggestions that INEC was deliberately delaying the implementation of the judgment, explaining that the commission might not have received the official court document.

Bala also rejected arguments that the large crowds attracted by the ADC during political engagements in Sokoto and Kebbi states should have persuaded him to withdraw his legal action.

He argued that political popularity and financial influence should not be used to justify disregard for established laws, warning that the country could not make progress if influential politicians were allowed to operate outside constitutional provisions.

He further alleged that some individuals involved in the dispute had circulated documents suggesting that he had resigned from his position, describing the claims as misleading.

Speaking on his relationship with Atiku, Bala said he regarded the former vice-president as a father figure because they hailed from the same geopolitical zone.

He, however, expressed disappointment that Atiku had not personally contacted him despite the controversy, while some party chieftains had continued to portray him as a spoiler.

Bala said his faction had directed all aspirants seeking elective positions on the ADC platform to continue their campaign activities.

He also urged members of the opposing faction to exercise patience, comply with the party’s constitutional provisions and complete their membership registration at their respective wards.

On the party’s funding, he said his faction relied largely on membership dues and other contributions generated through its internal activities.

He also defended his security arrangements and lifestyle, saying he was entitled to protection like other prominent political figures. He added that he was a businessman with other sources of livelihood.

Bala urged Nigerian youths to remain law-abiding and avoid being drawn into political confrontations, stressing that opposition politics should be conducted with respect for democratic institutions and the rule of law.