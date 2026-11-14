‘I wear what I’m comfortable in’ – Nneoma Ukpabi slams trolls over dressing

By Benjamin Njoku

Well-known actress and influencer Nneoma Ukpabi has slammed trolls who criticised her dress sense, saying she wears what she feels comfortable in.

The actress, who is no stranger to controversy, responded to critics of her choice of clothing at a recent wedding ceremony in an Instagram post.

Sharing a video of herself dancing, with an on-screen text message directly addressing those behind the commentary, Ukpabi wrote: “For those talking about my dressing online, this is for you. What I wear is what I feel comfortable to wear, so talk is cheap.”

The unapologetic actress, who describes herself as “the breastina of Nollywood”, also dismissed the online backlash, insisting she would not change her style to please critics.

Known for her curvy figure and confident dance moves, Ukpabi continues to command attention on social media, where her admirers often gush over her looks and style. She has built a large following for her bold personality and expressive dance videos, stating that the criticism would not stop her from expressing herself the way she likes.

She has often faced comments about her figure and fashion choices, but has remained unapologetic about her appearance.