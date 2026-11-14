I received N100m alert after APC campaign – Portable

Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has claimed that Ogun State All Progressive Congress governorship candidate, Senator Solomon Adeola, also known as Yayi, sent him N100m after he participated in campaign activities for the party.

Portable made the claim in a video circulating on social media on Friday, where he expressed excitement over the alleged payment and thanked Adeola and another politician, IBD Dende.

In the footage, the singer wore an APC-branded shirt and a cap bearing Yayi’s name, while displaying campaign materials featuring the senator.

He explained that IBD Dende had earlier asked him to return home and promised to contact him, but some of his associates later informed him that the senator was looking for him.

The singer said he initially doubted the information because of an earlier experience in which he was reportedly told that money had been sent to him, but he received nothing.

“My dearest fans! I just woke up to an alert of N100m from Yayi! IBD Dende, oga mi! God bless you. Thank you! Yayi instructed them to send me the money. I took a nap, and God saved me from death,” he said.

Portable added that he was initially suspicious when he heard that Adeola wanted to reach him.

“Are you the one to tell me that Yayi is looking for me?’ I asked. They wanted to scam me, just as they did when Yayi sent money previously. I did not get a dime then,” he said.

“Thank you, Lord! Yayi has sent N100m. Thank you, IBD Dende. May your children be glorious! May you live long, my daddy. It shall be well with you. N100m is not a small amount at all!” he added.

The claim comes weeks after Portable publicly acknowledged receiving payments for taking part in APC campaign activities in support of President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general elections.