INEC Chairman, Prof Amupitan

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Joash Amupitan, has disclosed that he receives threats on a daily basis over his role in the commission, lamenting the growing pressure and intimidation directed at electoral officials.

Amupitan spoke on Wednesday in Abuja during a strategic consultative meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, ahead of a planned mock election.

He said the commission had recently come under attacks from different groups, adding that some of the RECs were also receiving threatening messages aimed at intimidating them in the discharge of their duties.

“On a daily basis, I receive threat messages, and sometimes, you just feel like whether those distractions are necessary,” he said.

The INEC chairman warned that attacks on the commission amounted to an attack on Nigeria’s democracy, urging electoral officials not to allow intimidation to prevent them from carrying out their responsibilities.

“If you think you are destroying INEC, you are only destroying democracy in Nigeria,” he said.

Amupitan described working for the commission as a thankless responsibility, noting that its officials operate under intense public scrutiny and are sometimes subjected to abuse regardless of their efforts.

“Working for the commission is like a thankless job. No matter what you do, you are under serious scrutiny and sometimes even abused,” he said.

He further observed that the commission had recently become a target of attacks by different groups, while expressing confidence that some RECs had also received similar threats.

“I am also sure that some of you have been receiving same threats from different groups trying to intimidate and harass us,” he added.

Despite the pressure, Amupitan urged the officials to remain committed to their duties, acknowledging the risks associated with their work.

“We cannot just but continue to do our job. The job is hazardous and very risky, and you have put yourself in it,” he said.