Veteran Nollywood actor Adebayo Salami, popularly known as Oga Bello, has revealed that he never envisaged having two wives and 18 children, saying he initially wanted a simple family life with just one wife.

The 73-year-old actor made the revelation during an appearance on the Talk to B podcast, where he spoke about his marriage, family and how life took a different turn from what he had originally planned.

Salami said his initial dream was to have a small family, inspired by the marriage of his godfather, Femi Okunnu, whose lifestyle he admired.

“I never planned to have a large family. All I wanted was a simple life with my wife, but life took a different direction.

“Today, I see my children as part of my destiny,” he said.

He recalled how he and his wife enjoyed spending time together, particularly having breakfast before he left for work, describing the arrangement as the kind of family life he had always wanted.

However, he said his growing fame changed the course of his personal life and made it difficult to maintain the arrangement he had initially envisioned.

The actor also recounted an incident in which two women gave birth to his children within the same week, describing the experience as overwhelming.

According to him, he was making preparations for the naming ceremony of one child when he received news that another woman had also delivered a baby for him.

Despite the unexpected expansion of his family, Salami said he had no regrets, noting that he now considers his large family part of his destiny.

The veteran actor has two wives and 18 children, comprising nine sons and nine daughters. One of his children is popular Nollywood actor and filmmaker Femi Adebayo, and another named Tope Adebayo, who is also an actor.

He also disclosed that he never imagined some of his children would eventually follow his footsteps into the entertainment industry.