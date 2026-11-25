Media mogul and Chairman of THISDAY and ARISE News, Nduka Obaigbena, has denied reports that he has been declared wanted by the Nigeria Police Force following a petition allegedly filed by the Chief Executive Officer of First Bank of Nigeria, Olusegun Alebiosu.

Obaigbena, in a statement issued by his office in Ikoyi, Lagos, described the reports as a “desperate smear campaign”, insisting that he had not received any police invitation or communication from any law enforcement agency.

He said his office had checked all its addresses and found no invitation concerning any investigation involving him.

The statement also disclosed that Obaigbena had been in communication with senior police authorities in recent weeks, including as recently as Thursday, November 19, when they discussed the proposed state police system and its implementation in Nigeria.

According to the statement, there was no indication during the engagements that the police required his attention over any matter.

Obaigbena’s office also linked the reports to an ongoing financial dispute involving First Bank, GHL, THISDAY Newspapers and ARISE Television, insisting that discussions were already underway to resolve outstanding issues amicably.

It recalled that the Supreme Court, in a unanimous 5-0 decision delivered on July 3, 2026, ruled in favour of GHL in its case against First Bank.

The statement said that following the judgment, First Bank and GHL had been exploring an out-of-court settlement.

It further disclosed that Obaigbena had met twice with First Bank Chairman, Femi Otedola, at the residences of businessman Aliko Dangote and at Hotel du Paris, Monaco, where discussions on possible settlement arrangements reportedly continued.

The statement also said Alebiosu had visited Obaigbena three times at his Ikoyi office, adding that both men had maintained dialogue on resolving the dispute.

It alleged that during one of the visits, Alebiosu presented Obaigbena with a bottle of whiskey.

According to the statement, efforts were also ongoing to settle debts allegedly owed by First Bank to THISDAY and ARISE Television without resorting to litigation.

“There is no basis for any police invitation on any matter affecting First Bank or Mr Obaigbena,” the statement said.

Obaigbena also denied threatening Alebiosu, stressing that the disagreement with First Bank was neither a personal dispute with the bank’s chief executive nor with Otedola.

He described himself as a law-abiding citizen and expressed respect for the Nigeria Police Force, noting that he was an elected member of the Constitutional Conference Committee in 1995, which worked on constitutional provisions relating to the police.

The statement further raised questions about whether other First Bank executives allegedly interested in succeeding Alebiosu had been interrogated by the police.

It said Obaigbena had no personal disagreement with Alebiosu, whose tenure as the bank’s chief executive, according to the statement, is expected to expire in April 2027.

The media mogul maintained that the dispute involving the bank and his media organisations was being addressed through dialogue and settlement efforts.