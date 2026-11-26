Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has dismissed allegations linking him to the attack on supporters of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Benin City, saying he has no time for those accusing him.

Okpebholo spoke on Thursday at an All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally in Ehor, the administrative headquarters of Uhunmwonde Local Government Area, a day after gunmen attacked NDC supporters who had gathered along Airport Road to welcome the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to the state.

The governor described the allegations against him as lies, insisting that he did not use thugs during his previous political campaigns.

“Yesterday some people were crying because when they thought they would come to Edo and shine, when they got here, they met only three people in the hall. They started shooting themselves because they want to spoil our name. They started calling my name but I have no time for anybody. They are lying,” he said.

He added that hearing his name mentioned during a television report made him conclude that the claims being circulated about him were untrue.

Okpebholo also denied using thugs during his political campaigns, recalling his contests for the Senate and governorship.

“When I was contesting for Senate, I didn’t use thugs. When I was contesting for governor, I did not use thugs,” he said.

The governor further claimed that the NDC chairman was among those previously implicated in the killing of his police officer, but said he had refrained from pursuing the matter to avoid accusations of political victimisation.

“The NDC chairman was one of those that were fingered at that time. If I start now, they will say that I am victimising them because of politics,” he added.

The attack occurred on Wednesday along Airport Road in Benin City, where gunmen reportedly opened fire on people waiting to receive Obi ahead of his town hall meeting in the state.

The Edo State Police Command said three gunmen in a black Toyota Hilux opened fire after encountering police operatives stationed at the airport exit gate. One person, identified as Aimionkhale Micheal, sustained gunshot injuries to his thighs and was taken to hospital.

The police said Commissioner of Police Patrick Daaor had ordered an investigation and directed tactical operatives to track down the fleeing suspects.

The NDC condemned the incident and called for an investigation into the attack.

As of Thursday, the police had not publicly identified the suspects or announced any arrests.