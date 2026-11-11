‘I have no regrets following you’ — Israel DMW says as Davido gifts him 2026 Prado

Afrobeats star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has gifted his longtime personal logistics aide, Israel DMW, a brand-new 2026 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado.

Israel expressed excitement and appreciation in a video shared on Instagram on November 10, 2026, showing his reaction to the luxury vehicle at what appeared to be a car dealership showroom.

In the video, the visibly excited aide repeatedly thanked the singer for the generous gift, describing him as a dependable boss.

“Thank you, my oga. Thank you, boss. Brand-new Prado jeep 2026. My oga, thank you sir, thank you, my oga. Na man you be. Since I follow you, I no regret. Na so 2026 Prado,” he said.

Israel’s statement, particularly his declaration that he had no regrets following Davido, has attracted attention on social media, with many reacting to the singer’s gesture.

Israel DMW has been a longtime member of Davido’s entourage, accompanying the singer on local and international trips and handling logistics during his engagements.