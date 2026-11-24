The Managing Director of NG Clearing Limited, Farooq Oreagba, has disclosed that he is living with an incurable form of cancer, saying his treatment is progressing well and he hopes to return to remission next year.

The 60-year-old investment banker said he was diagnosed on February 4 following a medical screening but had continued working and maintaining his lifestyle despite the condition.

In an interview with TheCable Lifestyle on Monday, Oreagba said he had learnt to manage the illness and remained optimistic about his recovery.

“I have an incurable form of cancer. It comes, I treat, and it goes. I was diagnosed in February, after which I rode at Ojude Oba, celebrated my 60th and continued as if nothing was wrong,” he said.

Oreagba said he was responding well to treatment and expected to return to remission around March or April 2027.

“I am very fine, working as usual and doing what I always do. My treatment is going well, and I expect to be back in remission by March/April next year,” he added.

Popularly known as the ‘King of Steeze’, Oreagba became an internet sensation in 2024 after his stylish appearance and horseback display at the Ojude Oba Festival in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, attracted widespread attention.

However, his battle with cancer dates back to 2014, when he was diagnosed with bone marrow and skin cancer. He underwent a transplant in August of that year and has since continued managing the condition, receiving treatment in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Oreagba urged Nigerians to prioritise routine medical examinations, saying his condition was detected early during a screening exercise.

He said he undergoes medical checks every three months, adding that people should not wait until they experience symptoms before seeking medical attention.

“Early detection saves lives, and I recommend regular checks. I do mine every three months, but even every six months would suffice,” he said.

He added, “It is important to know that a cancer diagnosis is not a death sentence. I am making great progress.”