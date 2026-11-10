I give kudos to people who sent me to jail; it’s like school – Orji Kalu

Senator representing Abia North, Orji Kalu, has praised those responsible for his imprisonment, saying the six months he spent behind bars gave him valuable life lessons and made him a more humble person.

Kalu said rather than regret his incarceration, he considers it an experience that changed his understanding of life and helped him develop a different outlook.

The former Abia State governor made the remarks during an interview on Arise Television on Monday.

Explaining why he was grateful for the experience, Kalu said, “It made me more humble. It made me to realise that life is not the same thing I used to think about. So I’m very grateful to God I was there.”

He added, “And I gave kudos to people that sent me there because it’s like going to school. And I graduated there, and I’m very happy I went there.”

Kalu was convicted by a Federal High Court in Lagos in December 2019 on a 39-count charge and sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment.

However, the Supreme Court overturned the conviction on May 8, 2020, ruling that the trial judge, Mohammed Idris, lacked jurisdiction to deliver the judgment after his elevation to the Court of Appeal.

The apex court ordered a fresh trial, and Kalu was released from Kuje Correctional Centre after spending approximately six months in custody.

Asked whether he believed the conviction was justified, the senator disagreed but said he did not wish to dwell on the matter.

“No, it wasn’t the right thing to do. But I don’t like to discuss this because the judge had his reasons. When the judge did it, I praised him. I support all his decisions,” he said.

Kalu also acknowledged that the judiciary had its challenges but maintained that some judges remained committed to dispensing justice.

He advised Nigerians dissatisfied with rulings of lower courts to pursue appeals rather than publicly condemn judicial decisions.

According to him, taking cases to higher courts gives litigants another opportunity to obtain justice, as more judges are involved in reviewing the decisions.