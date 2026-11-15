I don’t want to be stereotyped because of my looks – Obioma Ofoegbu

Obioma Ofoegbu

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nollywood actress Obioma Ofoegbu has spoken about the challenges of being stereotyped because of her plus-size physique, saying she is determined to establish herself as a versatile performer capable of taking on diverse roles.

In an interview with Potpourri, Ofoegbu said she had repeatedly been offered roles that portrayed her as an older woman or confined her to characters typically associated with plus-size actresses.

“My biggest challenge when I started was not being stereotyped because of my body type. A lot of times, they tried to give me roles just because I’m a plus-size woman. They would make me older in some movies or give me the same stories that a plus-size woman is expected to tell,” she said.

The actress, who officially began her film career in 2020 after years of participating in stage plays and theatre productions during her school days, said she had rejected several roles in a bid to break away from such limitations.

“I’m young. I don’t have to play an older woman or a married woman just because I’m plus-size. I don’t want to be placed in a box because of my looks, my appearance, or where I live,” she added.

Speaking about her most challenging role, Ofoegbu identified her performance in Africa Magic’s series, The Low Priest, where she portrayed a villainous character who undergoes a transformation.

She described the experience as physically demanding, revealing that she had to learn more Igbo, chant incantations and endure challenging filming conditions.

The experience, she said, strengthened her confidence in her abilities and taught her that preparation and resilience could help her handle demanding characters.

Despite her preference for diverse roles, Ofoegbu admitted that economic realities in Nigeria could make accepting stereotypical roles necessary, particularly for emerging actors trying to establish themselves financially.

“I’m not a Funke Akindele yet. I’m not big enough to be producing as I please, so definitely I would take up those roles. I would grow as an actor, save, build and get my face out there,” she said.

She also described acting as an uncertain source of income for emerging performers, advising actors to develop alternative income streams rather than depend entirely on film roles.

On film promotion, the actress, who also has experience as an executive producer, maintained that actors should support projects they feature in but insisted that producers must have independent marketing strategies.

Her long-term ambition, she said, is to have her work recognised beyond Africa and collaborate with filmmakers across different parts of the world.

“I’m an actor, I’m not just a Nollywood actor. I like to see myself as an actor. Nollywood is a starting point for me,” she said.