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By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A 17-year-old girl, Seyi Ozolua, has confessed to putting battery substance into her housemate’s soft drink in an alleged attempt to kill her in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Ozolua made the confession while being paraded alongside other suspected criminals by the Ondo State Security Network Agency, codenamed Amotekun, in Akure.

Narrating the incident, the teenager said she was alone at home when her housemate went out to buy something.

She said she went to take her bath and, afterwards, picked up a battery, ground it and poured the substance into her housemate’s Coke.

“That day, I was at home. The woman went out to buy something. I went to take my bath and, after bathing, I came out.

“I carried a battery, ground it and put it inside her Coke. I don’t know what came over me,” she said.

According to her, her housemate discovered the substance in the drink on returning home and immediately demanded to know who had tampered with it.

Ozolua said she admitted responsibility but could not explain why she committed the act.

“When she came back, she noticed that battery had been added to her Coke.

“She asked who put battery in her Coke, and I said it was me. She asked why, and I said I don’t know what came over me,” she added.

The State Commander of Amotekun, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, said the teenager did not deny the allegation when she was apprehended.

Adeleye identified her as Seyi, aged 18, during the parade, although the teenager identified herself as 17 during her confession.

He said she was among 13 suspects paraded for various alleged offences, including kidnapping, rape, burglary, stealing and vandalism.

Other suspects included Kabiru, 25, who was arrested while allegedly attempting to carry out a kidnapping operation in a forest reserve in Owo Local Government Area.

Two other suspects were arrested over alleged rape in Okitipupa, while another was apprehended for allegedly breaking into more than 200 houses in Akure.

Adeleye said the suspects would be charged to court after investigations.

He added that the corps remained committed to tackling kidnapping, robbery and other criminal activities across the state through its Operation Laafia-Dandan security strategy.

The strategy includes bush combing, round-the-clock metropolitan patrols, ember-month patrols and border patrols.