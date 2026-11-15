 I don’t just want a relationship, I want something meaningful – Peju Johnson

Peju Johnson

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nollywood actress Peju Johnson says her priorities in love and career have changed as she grows older, stressing that she is no longer interested in relationships merely for the sake of being in one but desires a meaningful union built on genuine love, peace, friendship and mutual understanding.

The actress, who attracted attention on social media on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, as she celebrated her birthday with stunning photographs, made this known in a chat with *Potpourri*, where she reflected on her journey in the movie industry, personal struggles, love life and aspirations for the future.

According to Johnson, her experiences in the entertainment industry have taught her patience, resilience and the importance of self-belief, particularly in an environment where not everyone who appears supportive genuinely wishes others well.

“The film industry has taught me patience, resilience and the importance of believing in myself, even when nobody else sees the vision,” she said.

“I’ve learnt that not everybody who smiles with you genuinely wants to see you win, and that’s okay. You must learn to protect your peace, stay focused and never allow people’s opinions to define your worth.”

Speaking about her changing expectations in relationships as she advances in age, the actress said she now places greater value on emotional stability, intentionality and personal growth than simply having a romantic partner.

“As I grow older, my priorities are becoming clearer. In my love life, I want peace, genuine love, friendship, understanding and a partner who is intentional.

“I’m at a stage where I don’t just want to be in a relationship for the sake of being in one. I want something meaningful, something that adds value to my life and allows both of us to grow.

“I want to love and be loved without losing myself in the process,” she stated.

Beyond her expectations in love, Johnson said she is equally concerned about building a career and legacy that would extend beyond her achievements as an actress.

She explained that her ambition goes beyond being recognised as an actress and producer, noting that she hopes to establish herself as a filmmaker and businesswoman capable of creating opportunities for others.

“Career-wise, my major concern is building something that will outlive me. I don’t just want to be known as an actress and producer; I want to build a lasting legacy as a filmmaker, producer and businesswoman.

“I want to create opportunities, tell meaningful stories and establish something that the next generation can benefit from,” she added.

Reflecting on her greatest testimony as a woman, the actress attributed her journey and personal growth to God’s faithfulness, saying she had experienced difficult moments that required her to make tough decisions and find the strength to keep moving.

“There are so many things I’ve been through that I cannot fully explain, but God has been faithful. I’ve had to figure out a lot of things by myself, make difficult decisions, pick myself up after disappointments and keep moving even when things weren’t easy,” she said.

Expressing gratitude for how far she has come, Johnson said her ability to remain independent, pursue her dreams and maintain hope despite life’s challenges remains one of her greatest achievements.

“I’m grateful that I can look at myself today and see growth. I’m grateful for the woman I’m becoming, for the opportunities I’ve created for myself and for the strength to keep pushing.

“To me, being able to stand on my own, pursue my dreams and still have a heart that hopes for beautiful things is a testimony on its own,” she noted.

On whether acting has been financially rewarding, Johnson gave the industry credit for providing her with opportunities, financial independence and a platform to connect with people, although she acknowledged that sustaining a career in Nollywood comes with uncertainties.

“Absolutely! Acting has been good to me, and I am grateful for the opportunities it has brought into my life. It has given me a platform, introduced me to amazing people, opened doors and helped me become financially independent,” she said.

However, she was quick to point out that the journey has not been without its challenges.

“I won’t pretend that the journey has been easy. The industry is not always predictable, and there are seasons when work comes and seasons when you have to create opportunities for yourself,” she added.

Asked what gives her the greatest joy in life, the actress identified peace of mind, good health, the happiness of her loved ones and her faith in God as her most treasured sources of fulfilment.

“Honestly, peace of mind gives me the greatest joy. Being alive, healthy, seeing my loved ones happy and knowing that God is still writing my story mean so much to me,” she said.

She also disclosed that she finds happiness in travelling, laughter, achieving personal goals and witnessing the results of her hard work.

“I find joy in the little things: laughing, travelling, enjoying beautiful moments, achieving my goals and seeing my hard work produce results.

“I also find fulfilment in knowing that people appreciate what I do. When someone watches a movie I’ve produced and tells me how much they enjoyed it, it gives me a different kind of happiness,” Johnson said.