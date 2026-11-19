The Senior Pastor of The Fountain of Life Church, Jimmy Odukoya, has admitted disobeying his late father, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, by retaining a succession video he was instructed to delete after the founder’s successful surgery in 2021.

Odukoya described his decision to keep the recording as a grave mistake while addressing about 300 church workers on Wednesday, against the backdrop of the ongoing leadership crisis at the church.

He explained that his father requested the recording before travelling to the United States for surgery because he feared he might not survive the procedure.

According to Church Times, which reported details of the meeting, Odukoya said he personally recorded the message in which Taiwo identified Pastor Kunle Areogun as his preferred successor.

However, following his successful operation, the late founder reportedly asked him to erase the recording, saying the circumstances that prompted its creation no longer applied.

Rather than comply, Jimmy kept the video, a decision he now acknowledges was wrong.

He also claimed that only a few people, including his sisters, knew about the recording, alleging that they were responsible for making it public.

The video has become central to the leadership dispute at the church, with a faction of its Board of Trustees relying on its contents to withdraw recognition of Jimmy as Senior Pastor.

The faction announced on November 17 that it had appointed Pastor Rotimi Okpaise as interim spiritual and administrative leader, citing Taiwo’s instruction that Areogun should succeed him.

In the recording, the late founder said Areogun should take over if he died or became unable to communicate, while assigning Jimmy the roles of Areogun’s administrative assistant and head of the youth church.

Jimmy, however, has rejected the board faction’s decision, insisting that he remains the church’s legitimate Senior Pastor and Chairman of the Board of Trustees.

He told the workers that the disagreement with the board began about a year after he assumed office, when members allegedly asked him to relinquish his position as board chairman and concentrate on pastoral responsibilities.

He also alleged that his sister, Pastor Tolu Odukoya-Ijogun, approached him to step aside to allow her to become board chairman.

The disagreement was reportedly taken to the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, after Bishop Mike Okonkwo intervened.

Jimmy further denied allegations that he misappropriated N250m donated to the church for a project, maintaining that the money remained intact and that economic challenges had delayed the project.

He said he had restricted access to church funds and dismissed claims of financial misconduct.

Although he maintained that he remained Senior Pastor, Jimmy expressed uncertainty about the conduct of the next Sunday service and said an advertised church programme would not hold to prevent further escalation of the dispute.