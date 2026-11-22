Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has broken his silence on his marital crisis with wife, Zainab, recounting how she allegedly left the Government House and later initiated divorce proceedings against him in Abuja.

The governor, in an interview with BBC Hausa aired on Sunday, said he had remained quiet despite developments in the marriage, which he said had lasted about two decades and produced children.

Yusuf said Zainab, a niece of his former political ally, Rabiu Kwankwaso, was previously married before they got together.

He recalled that their relationship eventually deteriorated, leading to her departure from the Government House, an experience he said he endured without publicly discussing the matter.

“Many things happened, to the point where her belongings were packed and she was taken away from my house, and through it all, I remained patient and did not speak out,” Yusuf said.

He said he had tried to reassure their children that their mother would return, but was subsequently taken aback when the matter ended up in court.

The governor said he was particularly surprised that the divorce suit was filed in Abuja rather than Kano.

“Suddenly, she dragged me to court, a court in Abuja, not even in Kano,” he said.

Yusuf described the development as distressing, adding that he had information about the circumstances surrounding his wife’s departure but would not publicly disclose the details.

Asked whether he was using the family dispute for political purposes, the governor denied bringing politics into the matter, questioning how anyone in a similar situation would react.

“I am not the one who politicised it. If this was done to you, how would you feel?” he asked.

He further lamented that his wife’s belongings were removed and she was taken to another residence without his knowledge, before he learnt that she had instituted legal proceedings against him.

The marital dispute is before the Upper Area Court in the Gudu District of Abuja, where the divorce case, marked CV/97/26, was adjourned until December 15.

The adjournment followed a request by Kano Commissioner for Information, Sanusi Bature, who represented Yusuf, for more time to brief the governor on the court proceedings.

The crisis has drawn political attention because of Yusuf’s relationship with Kwankwaso, who played a significant role in his political rise. Their relationship reportedly deteriorated after Yusuf defected from the New Nigeria Peoples Party to the All Progressives Congress in January 2026, while Kwankwaso later joined the New Nigeria Democratic Congress.