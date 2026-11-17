Rooney

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Wayne Rooney has revealed he contemplated suicide during the height of his Manchester United career, despite success on the pitch and major milestones in his personal life.

Speaking on the Life At The Midpoint with Gabby Logan podcast, the former England captain said he struggled with his mental health, spent two days at a time drinking at home and withdrew from people around him.

“I can look back and say I was selfish, but I knew I was going through something which I was really struggling to deal with,” Rooney said.

“Then I didn’t want Kai seeing me like that, so that’s why I’d hide away as well.

“I got to a place where you’re contemplating suicide. You just didn’t want to be around anyone. I didn’t want to see people in the streets. I didn’t want to go into shops.

“I was always comfortable on a football pitch, but everything else (I) really struggled with it.”

Rooney, Manchester United’s all-time record goalscorer with 253 goals, said he found it difficult to admit he was struggling because he feared it would be seen as a sign of weakness.

“You don’t want to show any weakness, so you try to mask it,” he said.

“Even though I knew the position I was in, it was difficult to actually admit that I was in that position because I felt like you feel less of a man if you like for doing that.

“I was speaking to a therapist to try and figure out what was up with me because, when I look back, I was probably at the height of my career, I’ve just had a young son, I’ve just been married. It should be the happiest point in my life, and it wasn’t.

“It was probably the lowest point because of the selfish acts I was taking.”

Rooney, who married Coleen in 2008 and became a father to their first child, Kai, the following year, credited his wife with helping him through the period.

“Coleen helped me massively. She could have walked away, it was that bad, but she stuck by me and helped me get through it,” he said.

Rooney left Manchester United in 2017 and later had spells with Everton, DC United and Derby County. His last managerial role was at Plymouth Argyle, which he left in December 2024.