I can never insult Peter Obi; we parted ways amicably — Tanko

By Henry Umoru, Abuja

The National Coordinator of the Social Democratic Party, SDP Presidential Campaign Council, Dr Yunusa Tanko, has taken a swipe at those behind viral reports circulating online alleging that he spoke ill of and used unprintable words against the candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, ahead of the January 16, 2027 election, Peter Obi, saying he cannot ever insult his former principal.

The National Coordinator of Prince Adewole Adebayo and Dr Usman Bugaje’s Presidential Campaign Council described the fabricated reports as the desperate handiwork of those he described as mischief-makers and political detractors bent on sowing discord and tarnishing his hard-earned reputation.

In a statement signed on Saturday by the Chief Media and Communications Advisor, Adebayo-Bugaje (Ade-Buga) Presidential Campaign Council, Comrade Mark Adebayo, Tanko explained that anyone familiar with his character and political journey knows that he is a principled, decent, and respectful individual who neither engages in blackmail nor trades in insults.

He expressed complete confidence that Peter Obi would immediately dismiss the falsehoods, knowing full well the mutual respect they share.

“I can never insult His Excellency, Mr Peter Obi,” Dr Tanko stated emphatically. “We parted ways peacefully and with absolute mutual understanding. Politics is about vision and service, never about bitterness or personal attacks.”

Reiterating the sentiments he shared during his unveiling as the National Coordinator of the Adebayo-Bugaje Presidential Campaign Council, Dr Tanko expressed deep appreciation and lasting gratitude to Mr Obi for the relationship they shared during his tenure as an aide and as the National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement Worldwide.

“I remain forever grateful to His Excellency, Mr Peter Obi, for the wonderful opportunities he gave me to serve alongside him and lead the Obidient Movement worldwide. I thank Mr Obi, and I stand proudly by the records of my service with him,” he added.

Dr Tanko, who warned purveyors of fake news that their attempts to manufacture bad blood between him and his former principal have failed before arrival, affirmed that he and the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) remain the best of friends and pledged that he will continue to accord the former Anambra State Governor the utmost respect at all times.

The Adebayo-Bugaje Presidential Campaign Council urges the general public and members of the press to disregard the malicious publications in their entirety and rely only on verified communications from the council.