By Angel Aniobi

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has revealed that he bought a book and ovulation kits with his wife in their attempt to have a male child after welcoming two daughters.

Makinde made this disclosure during an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, where he spoke about his family, fatherhood and the decision to have a third child.

Recounting how they planned their family, the governor said he initially wanted just one child but reluctantly agreed to have two after his wife questioned why they should have only one.

According to him, he was comfortable with having two daughters and did not consider the gender of his children important.

“Gender doesn’t mean anything to me because I felt whether a girl or a boy, it’s all linked up to how you’re going to bring them up and how you set them up to impact their environment, and you can do it with any kid,” he said.

Makinde, however, explained that cultural expectations and comments from his mother-in-law amplified his wife’s desire to have a male child.

He said his mother-in-law told his wife that Yoruba men whose wives did not give birth to boys could seek to have a male child outside their marriages.



“I’m a Yoruba man, but I think I am okay with the girls that God has blessed us with,” he recalled saying.



The governor disclosed that it took more than five years for him to understand his wife’s desire to have a son, after which they agreed to explore ways of having a male child.



He said he subsequently purchased a book on how to conceive a boy, which they both read and followed, alongside purchasing ovulation kits.



“So, I said, okay, well, that’s fine. We have to go and buy a book on how to have a boy, and then we’ll read it and apply strictly,” he said.



Makinde added that their efforts eventually resulted in the birth of their son, who became their third child.



“That was it. That was what produced the boy, and I was finally left off the hook,” he said.

Vanguard News