South Africa Xenophobic attacks on Nigeria

…Targets MultiChoice, calls for economic pressure and prosecution of attackers

By Chioma Obinna

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has urged Nigerians to boycott South African products and services, including DStv and GOtv operator MultiChoice, in protest against recurring xenophobic attacks and killings of Nigerians in South Africa.

The association said Nigeria must move beyond diplomatic protests and expressions of outrage whenever its citizens are attacked or killed in South Africa, arguing that economic pressure should accompany demands for accountability.

In a statement on Sunday, signed by its National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Nnadozie Onwubiko, HURIWA urged Nigerian consumers to withdraw their patronage from South African-owned businesses and commercial interests until the South African authorities demonstrate a commitment to protecting Nigerians and other African nationals living in the country.

It specifically identified MultiChoice, the operator of DStv and GOtv, as one of the businesses Nigerians should consider boycotting as part of what it described as a peaceful and lawful consumer campaign against xenophobia.

The association also called on civil society organisations, labour unions, student groups, professional bodies, market associations and youth organisations to mobilise Nigerians for a nationwide public enlightenment campaign under the theme, “Boycott South African Products”.

HURIWA said the campaign should draw attention to the economic power of consumers and encourage Nigerians to use organised, peaceful and lawful economic action to demand accountability.

It expressed concern that South African companies continued to enjoy access to Nigeria’s large consumer market while Nigerians faced recurring hostility, violence and killings in South Africa.

The association argued that Nigerian businesses and consumers should not be taken for granted by companies from a country whose commercial interests benefit from Nigeria’s economic opportunities, while the safety and dignity of Nigerians abroad remain under threat.

Reacting to the reported entry of South African wine brand, Gun Bay Wines, into the Nigerian market through a partnership with local beverage distributor, JO Azubogu Company Limited (JOACO), HURIWA said the development underscored the need for Nigerians to scrutinise the economic relationship between both countries.

It noted that the wine brand had identified Nigeria as its gateway into the West African market, with plans to distribute its products across the region through its Nigerian partner.

HURIWA said consumer choices should reflect Nigerians’ demand for reciprocal respect, human dignity and the protection of their citizens abroad.

The association, however, clarified that its proposed boycott was directed at South African products, services and commercial interests, not ordinary South African citizens or Nigerians engaged in legitimate business.

It warned Nigerians against violence, harassment or discrimination against South Africans living in Nigeria, stressing that the campaign must remain peaceful, lawful and focused on economic accountability.

Beyond the proposed boycott, HURIWA urged the Federal Government to intensify diplomatic engagement with Pretoria and demand credible investigations into xenophobic killings, prosecution of perpetrators and adequate compensation for victims and their families.

It also called for a clear framework to monitor the safety of Nigerians in South Africa and ensure that diplomatic assurances translate into effective protection.

The association warned that Nigeria could no longer afford to treat recurring killings of its citizens abroad as routine diplomatic incidents.

“Nigerian lives must matter, and economic relationships must be built on mutual respect and the protection of human dignity,” the statement said.