Hunger: Tinubu tackles Atiku, asks how he built university as VP

Collage of Atiku Abubakar and Bola Tinubu

By Ayobami Okerinde

President Bola Tinubu has hit back at former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and others criticising his administration over hardship and hunger, accusing them of contributing to the problems he inherited.

Tinubu spoke on Saturday at the Rainbow Coalition presidential campaign rally held at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Responding to those raising concerns about hunger, Tinubu said his administration was working to address the problems left behind by previous governments.

“Those people talking of hunger, I’m cleaning the mess they created. Atiku was one of them,” Tinubu said.

He then questioned how Atiku, who served as vice president and was involved in economic affairs during the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, was able to establish a university while in office.

“Ask him how he built a university while in office as vice president in charge of our economy. Who built the university for him? It’s your money. It’s your effort,” he said.

He further questioned Atiku’s moral standing to criticise his administration, describing him as a man lacking the integrity and ethical standards required for public office.

Tinubu also expressed appreciation to Rivers residents for the support they gave him during the 2023 presidential election, saying their backing contributed to his emergence as president.

“Thank you for the last election. In 2022, 2023, I looked very hopeless, but you trooped out to support me and gave me the mandate,” Tinubu said.

“I’m seeking a second term because you believe in me and that I care for you,” he said.