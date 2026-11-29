Hull City produced an impressive performance to defeat Crystal Palace 3-2 at Selhurst Park, handing Thomas Frank’s side a sixth consecutive Premier League defeat and leaving them bottom of the table.

Oli McBurnie was the standout performer, scoring once and providing an assist as Hull secured their second successive league victory following last weekend’s win over Brighton.

The visitors took the lead through McBurnie, who headed home to put Hull in front before Sorba Thomas doubled their advantage.

Regan Slater then made it 3-0, leaving Palace facing another disappointing afternoon as the visitors took control of the contest.

McBurnie’s contribution took his tally to seven goal involvements in his last five matches, underlining his importance to Hull’s impressive run of form.

Palace struggled to find a response for much of the encounter, with their first shot on target not arriving until after the 85th minute.

Dwight McNeil also struck the crossbar as the hosts attempted to mount a late comeback, but they lacked the attacking threat needed to trouble Hull consistently.

Jorgen Strand Larsen and Adam Wharton scored late goals to reduce the deficit and give Palace a glimmer of hope, but Hull held on to secure all three points.

The result leaves Palace bottom of the Premier League table with seven points, having missed the opportunity to climb above Manchester United.

Hull, meanwhile, move up to ninth after recording back-to-back victories, further strengthening their impressive return to the English top flight.

The defeat increases the pressure on Frank, whose side must find a way to end their alarming losing streak and revive their struggling campaign.