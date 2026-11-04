HRDx sets sights on transforming customer experience through African talent, AI

HRDx, a customer experience company focused on the gaming and online casino industry, is seeking to transform player support through specialised African talent, artificial intelligence (AI) and operational technology.

The company said its approach was designed to help gaming businesses improve customer service, manage player enquiries more efficiently and deliver consistent support as Africa’s gaming industry continues to expand.

Founded under the leadership of Osayande Omo-Osagie, Chief Executive Officer of HRD Solutions, HRDx provides trained player support, content moderation, escalation management and automated ticketing solutions.

It is a subsidiary of HRD Solutions, a human resources and recruitment company specialising in talent acquisition, staffing and HR consulting.

HRDx’s expansion strategy comes amid growing opportunities in Africa’s gaming market.

According to its report, The State of Gaming Support 2026: Africa’s Readiness for the Next Era of Player Experience, the continent’s gaming population is projected to reach 406 million in 2026.

The report also estimates that mobile gaming will account for approximately 81.8 per cent of gaming revenue in Africa, highlighting the growing need for accessible and responsive customer support services for mobile-first players.

The company also highlighted the increasing influence of artificial intelligence in the industry in its AI in Gaming 2026 report, which examined its potential applications in game development, marketing and customer support.

However, the report also raised concerns about privacy, transparency and accountability in the adoption of AI technologies.

HRDx said gaming businesses faced the challenge of deploying technology to improve operational efficiency without losing the human element in customer interactions.

It explained that automated ticketing and structured case management could help businesses organise customer enquiries, identify recurring complaints and improve response times.

The company, however, maintained that human judgement remained essential in resolving sensitive and complex player concerns.

As gaming businesses adapt to changing customer expectations and emerging technologies, HRDx said it was positioning itself to provide more organised, responsive and player-focused support services.

It added that African talent, combined with technology, could play a significant role in shaping the next phase of growth in the continent’s gaming industry.