Omatseye

— No conspiracy will stop President’s re-election

— Tinubu was kept at a distance in Buhari’s administration — Osoba

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — Former President Muhammadu Buhari could have been disqualified from the 2015 presidential election had Bola Tinubu, then APC national leader, not urgently called eminent lawyer Wole Olanipekun.

This was disclosed by veteran journalist Sam Omatseye in Chapter 29, pages 483–485, of his book, From AD to APC: The Evolution of Nigerian Political Parties and the Exploits of One Man (1998–2015), which was launched yesterday by President Tinubu at the Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

This is as former Governor of Ogun State and veteran journalist, Aremu Segun Osoba, stated that after helping to put in place the All Progressives Congress government led by the late Muhammadu Buhari, President Tinubu was kept at a distance by the administration.

An excerpt of Tinubu’s intervention to ensure that Buhari was on the ballot in 2015 was contained in the programme of events for the book’s public presentation, attended by several governors.

According to the book, days before the 2015 presidential election, Tinubu phoned Olanipekun, asking him to rush to the Federal High Court in Abuja or Buhari might not contest the poll.

Olanipekun was in Akure, Ondo State, on an official assignment on a Monday evening, a few days before the March 28, 2015 election, when Tinubu called him.

Olanipekun narrated in the book: “I was in Akure, Ondo State, on an official assignment on the fateful Monday evening when I got a call from Asiwaju.

“And as usual, I was trying to embark on the usual exchange of banter and pleasantries by hailing him as my Asiwaju of the universe.”

However, his humour was deflected due to the gravity of the challenge on the ground.

“He sharply replied that there is fire on the mountain and you’re shouting Asiwaju of the universe; there’s an emergency here, where are you?” Tinubu was quoted as saying.

Olanipekun said he told Tinubu that the assignment would last until the following day.

Tinubu then raised his voice and told him: “You have to leave that your Akure immediately as your attention and presence are imperative at the Federal High Court in Abuja tomorrow, otherwise Buhari might not contest the election coming up this Saturday.”

Although the excerpt did not state the case before the court, several suits before the Federal High Court in Abuja sought to disqualify Buhari from the March 28, 2015 presidential election, in what became known as the certificate saga.

The plaintiffs argued that Buhari did not submit his academic certificates with his Form CF001 to the Independent National Electoral Commission.

They said this breached Sections 131 and 318 of the 1999 Constitution and Section 31(3) of the Electoral Act, 2010.

One plaintiff, Chike Okafor, accused Buhari of perjury and asked the court to restrain INEC from allowing him to take part in the election.

The suits were heard before Justice Adeniyi Ademola, and Olanipekun was named as counsel to Buhari and the APC.

Some of the suits were struck out as duplicates. The judge, however, dismissed applications by two parties to be joined as defendants.

On March 25, three days before the election, he adjourned the remaining suits to April 22 and 23, keeping Buhari on the ballot.

“Your colleagues are here with me, led by Kola Awodein SAN, insisting that I must fetch you out to lead them in the matter,” Olanipekun recalled Tinubu saying in the book.

He said Awodein “seconded Asiwaju’s application with his own plea that I should try by all means to be in court the following day.”

According to the book, Tinubu took the phone back and said: “I’ll send an aircraft to pick you up at Akure tomorrow morning. The plane will leave Lagos early in the morning with Awodein and co, pick you up at Akure to Abuja, wait for you at the tarmac till you finish in court, and when you’re done in court, you can take it to Ikere, in case you already have an airport there!”

Omatseye wrote that the SAN “took it as a marching order,” describing the episode as “one ominous hour in Nigerian history.”

The book, which covers the period from 1998 to 2015, from Nigeria’s return to civilian rule through the collapse of the PDP’s 16-year grip on federal power, is Omatseye’s second major political work.

The book is to be reviewed by Louis Odion, with excerpts read by Ohi Alegbe, Stella Din Jacobs and Yomi Odunuga.

Tinubu, a former senator who had run on the Social Democratic Party platform in the 1992 senatorial elections, returned from exile and contested the Lagos governorship under the Alliance for Democracy, winning in 1999 and beginning the political journey that would eventually lead him to the presidency in 2023.

Chairman of the occasion and former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Segun Osoba, said President Tinubu’s emergence was the result of tenacity and hard work.

He said what made the APC successful in 2015 was that President Tinubu decided that Buhari should be adopted as the presidential candidate.

Osoba, who offered an insider’s account of the political realignments that produced the APC, said Tinubu’s courage, determination and sacrifices were instrumental to the survival of the progressive movement and its eventual electoral success.

“People do not know that the President is where he is today by dint of hard work, courage, ferocity and determination to get us to where we are today,” he said.

Recounting the political crisis that followed the 2003 general election, Osoba said the AD suffered devastating electoral losses, leaving Tinubu as the party’s only remaining governor.

He said Tinubu mobilised prominent Nigerians, including former Inspector-General of Police, Gambo Jimeta, and the late MD Yusuf, to resist what he described as an attempt to impose a one-party state.

“The first battle was against that attempt. I remember that when we were having meetings, people like Gambo Jimeta, former IGP, and MD Yusuf, who were not politicians, were assembled by the President to fight that battle. We fought it successfully,” he said.

Osoba recalled that Tinubu subsequently initiated efforts to bring Buhari into the opposition fold following the controversial 2003 presidential election.

“In 2003, the President called me and said I should lead a delegation to Kaduna to go and talk to General Muhammadu Buhari to come to us and let us work together,” he said.

He also credited Tinubu with facilitating the emergence of former Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Chairman, Nuhu Ribadu, as the Action Congress’s presidential candidate in 2011.

According to him, Tinubu took opposition leaders to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, where they persuaded Ribadu, who was then living in exile in the United States, to return and participate in the political process.

Osoba said the negotiations and political realignments eventually culminated in the formation of the APC in 2013, identifying Tinubu’s insistence on Buhari as the party’s presidential candidate in 2015 as the defining decision behind its historic victory.

“What made APC successful? The President decided that we should adopt Buhari as the presidential candidate. That singular decision on who would be the presidential candidate made APC successful,” he declared.

The former governor further recalled Tinubu’s determination to support Buhari’s re-election in 2019 despite growing dissatisfaction with the administration and internal disagreements within the party.

He said he personally approached Tinubu in London on January 1, 2016, to express concern about Buhari’s performance and its possible political implications for the APC.

Osoba said he spent about two hours trying to persuade Tinubu to reconsider his position, but the former Lagos governor remained resolute.

“He listened to me for about two hours. I argued. He said I should come back and we should meet again. By the time we got to Lagos, he said, ‘Good or bad, the North must have a second term, and we must support Buhari’,” he recounted.

Drawing a parallel between Tinubu’s support for Buhari’s second term and his current political ambition, Osoba questioned why the same principle should not apply to the incumbent President.

“If he insisted, in spite of the fact that our party became unpopular, that the North must have a second term, what is wrong and what is new that we now say President Tinubu should have a second term? Is there anything wrong with this issue?” he asked.

Beyond party politics, Osoba cited Tinubu’s determination to implement economic reforms, particularly the legislation establishing the Nigerian Revenue Service, as evidence of his willingness to take difficult decisions despite opposition.

He disclosed that he had advised the President to withdraw the proposal and consult state governors when they initially opposed the reforms.

“I went to him and said, ‘Please, can you withdraw this thing and let’s consult with the governors?’ He said no,” Osoba recalled.

He also said he approached Tinubu on Christmas Day to request that the January 1 implementation date be postponed until April 1 to allow more time for public sensitisation.

However, he said the President subsequently rejected the proposal.

“He called me aside and said, ‘That you are trying to do, I am rejecting it. Come fire, come rain, I will do it January 1’,” Osoba quoted Tinubu as saying.

Although initially apprehensive, Osoba said he later commended the President for proceeding with the reform.

“Thank you for your courage. You did it, and now we are beneficiaries of that decision to go ahead on January 1,” he said.

He also praised Nigerian Revenue Service Chairman Zacch Adedeji for explaining the economic rationale behind the reforms, urging APC leaders to take the administration’s policies to the grassroots and communicate their benefits to Nigerians.

“The President decided that all of us should go back home and face the grassroots and convince them on the coming election. By the grace of God, we shall do so, and we shall deliver,” he said.

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, said no conspiracy would stop President Tinubu from securing a second term.

He said: “And because God decided to give you a victory in 2023 for you to do two terms as President of Nigeria, nobody can stop you. God will give you good health and the enablement to conclude.”

Senator Akpabio also urged that the book be relaunched across the country to broaden public understanding of the political history behind the APC’s emergence.

“My suggestion, Mr President, would be that this kind of beautiful enterprise, this ingenuity, should be relaunched. I believe that we should go to different places and launch this book to a wider audience, so that more people will read and know how the APC finally evolved from the then AD,” he said.

The Senate President said his longstanding interactions with Tinubu had given him insight into the political calculations and experiences that shaped the party.

He recalled Tinubu cautioning him against mistaking political friendliness for genuine loyalty, saying the President once warned him that political associates could appear friendly before turning against one another.

“Do you know that that could be deception? They can dance with you like that, and the next moment they sting you like a bee,” Akpabio recalled Tinubu telling him.

The Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, who described Tinubu’s contributions to the pro-democracy struggle as significant, said the President provided financial and political support to activists during military rule, despite the risks to himself and his family.

The Kaduna governor said he attended the book presentation as a contributor, a former member of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) and a beneficiary of the democracy for which activists fought.

He recalled Tinubu’s support for the campaign under the leadership of the late Dr Beko Ransome-Kuti, noting that the President provided resources without attempting to dictate how the struggle should be conducted.

“I can remember vividly when he sponsored our struggling campaign for democracy under the leadership of our leader, Dr Beko Ransome-Kuti, of blessed memory. He gave us the resources, but Beko Ransome-Kuti insisted that he could only support us and would never tell us what to do. That shows that he is a true democrat,” Sani said.

He traced Tinubu’s political involvement from the AD through the Action Congress (AC) and Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) to the formation of the APC, which he said brought together political leaders with diverse interests and delivered the party’s historic victory in 2015.

“I dare insist that President Bola Tinubu is the modern-day father of Nigerian democracy,” he declared.

Sani praised Tinubu’s ability to recognise talent, accommodate divergent interests and provide opportunities for capable Nigerians to serve, both as Lagos governor and President.

He also cited what he described as significant federal interventions in Kaduna State under the administration, including approval for four federal universities following the state’s request for two, and three ministerial appointments against its request for one.

The governor further listed proposed light rail investments valued at $865 million and the construction of roads linking Mando to Birnin Gwari and Zaria through Soba to Pambegua.

He said some of the road projects had remained the people’s demands for more than 45 years.

“The people of Kaduna State, and the North in particular, will repay you with our votes on January 16, 2027,” he said.

Sani added that the challenge of sustaining democracy was greater than the struggle to restore civilian rule.

“Fighting for democracy is one aspect of it. Entrenching democratic ideals is even more difficult because we have been fighting against anti-democratic elements as well as military apologists in this country,” he said.

Governor Hope Uzodimma reaffirmed the commitment of APC governors to Tinubu, describing them as beneficiaries of his progressive leadership.

He said the President’s policies had enabled states to stimulate economic activities, develop infrastructure and address development gaps.

“We are very happy that today we are the first-line beneficiaries of the progressive leadership you have demonstrated in Nigeria. We are stimulating our states, building infrastructure and closing the gaps. These are only possible because you are leading and we are following,” he said.

The Imo governor urged scholars to undertake further research into Tinubu’s political career, arguing that a single publication could not adequately capture his political experience.

He also pledged that APC governors would demonstrate their appreciation of the President’s leadership at the polls in 2027.