By Islamiyyah Adekanbi

Engr. Goodluck Idele’s decades of engineering work, including his involvement in building and delivering vessels for the Nigerian Navy and oil and gas companies, have earned him a Fellowship Award from the Nigeria Association of Technologists in Engineering, NATE.



Idele was inducted as a Fellow at a ceremony held on Thursday, November 12, at the Dr. Obi Wali International Conference Centre, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The award recognises his professional achievements and contributions to engineering. His work on vessels for clients in Nigeria and abroad reflects the technical expertise and commitment to quality that NATE cited in honouring him.

NATE is an affiliate member of the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria, COREN.

The ceremony brought together guests from academia, government, the engineering profession and the oil and gas industry.

Idele’s fellowship marks a milestone in a career spanning several decades and recognises his service to engineering practice.