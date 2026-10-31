How Real Warri Pikin conquered comedy stages across continents

Real Warri Pikin

By Ayo Onikoyi

When Nigerian comedian and actor Anita Alaire Asuoha, popularly known as Real Warri Pikin, won the Best Stand-Up Comedian award at the 2026 African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA), it marked another milestone in a career built on hard work, persistence and an unmistakable brand of humour.

The honour, presented at the awards ceremony held in Dallas, Texas, on September 12, placed her ahead of several established comedy stars, including Basketmouth, Bovi, Godfrey, Eric Omondi, Trevor Noah, Patrick “Salvado” Idringi and Ty Ngachira. Her victory was a significant recognition of her growing influence in African comedy and her expanding international profile. <u> </u>

“This award means a lot to me because it is a recognition of the journey, the work and the years of showing up even when I didn’t know where it would lead,” she said.

“To be recognised as Best Comedian at AFRIMMA, representing Nigeria and Africa, is a huge honour. It also reminds me that staying true to who you are and using your story to connect with people can take you places you never imagined,” she added.

For Asuoha, the AFRIMMA triumph represents more than a trophy. It reflects years of building an entertainment career that spans stand-up comedy, acting, digital content creation, live shows and television and web productions.

Known for her energetic stage presence, Warri-inflected expressions and use of Nigerian Pidgin, Real Warri Pikin has developed a comic identity rooted in everyday experiences, relationships and the peculiarities of Nigerian life. Her ability to turn familiar situations into humorous stories has helped her connect with audiences across different age groups and cultural backgrounds.

Her journey from online comedy skits to major entertainment stages has also demonstrated the growing opportunities available to Nigerian comedians who can build audiences through digital platforms and translate that popularity into live performances.

One of the defining projects in her career is “Real Warri Pikin Unfiltered”, a comedy show that expanded beyond Nigeria to audiences in Ghana and the United Kingdom, including Milton Keynes, Manchester and London. The show established her ability to headline performances outside her home country while retaining the distinctive humour that first endeared her to Nigerian audiences.

She has also performed at established Nigerian comedy platforms and events, including “AY Live”, “Warri Again?” and Bovi’s “Man on Fire”, sharing stages with some of the country’s recognised entertainers.

Her international ambitions gathered further momentum in 2026 with the “In My Element” tour. The American leg included performances in Dallas and Houston, Texas, while the Canadian leg covered Winnipeg, Toronto, London, Saskatoon, Regina and Vancouver. The Canadian run was reported as a sold-out six-city tour, underlining her appeal among Nigerians and other African comedy enthusiasts living abroad.

The United States shows also featured veteran actor Richard Mofe-Damijo, popularly known as RMD, while Uche Jombo and Chioma Chukwuka were among the Nollywood personalities associated with the tour events.

Another major milestone awaits her in London, where she is scheduled to headline *In My Element* at indigo at The O2 on November 29, 2026. The performance is expected to make her the first African female comedian to headline a solo show at the venue, marking a significant moment for Nigerian women in stand-up comedy.

Beyond the international tours, Real Warri Pikin has built an impressive record of awards. In 2022, she won Stand-Up Comedian of the Year and Most Creative Comedy Show at The Humour Awards. She also received the Comedy Act of the Year honour at the African Choice Awards that year, consolidating her reputation as one of Nigeria’s leading female comedy performers.

Her transition into acting has further widened her entertainment portfolio. She has appeared in Nollywood productions, including *Fate of Alakada*, *Prophetess*, *The Ghost and the Tout Too*, *Merry Men 2* and *Aki and Pawpaw*. These roles have allowed her to extend her comic abilities beyond the stage and social media into mainstream film.

On television and digital platforms, she has also explored original storytelling. Her comedy web series *School of Thought*, launched in 2021, featured her as Teacher Afoke and used humour to address issues affecting students and young people. The project was accompanied by a music single featuring singer Teni.

In November 2024, she introduced another web series, *Base on Street*, on her YouTube channel. The story follows two sisters who leave Warri for Lagos in search of better opportunities but encounter difficulties as they attempt to establish themselves in the city. Through the series, she combines comedy with social commentary on survival, difficult choices and the risks confronting young people seeking a better life.

Her achievements also extend beyond entertainment. Through the Real Warri Pikin Foundation, she has pursued initiatives focused on women, children, education and mental wellness. Her willingness to speak openly about personal challenges has also contributed to conversations about emotional well-being and the importance of seeking support.

These different aspects of her career reveal an entertainer who has moved beyond the limits of social media comedy to build a broader presence across live entertainment, film, digital storytelling and social advocacy.

The AFRIMMA award therefore arrives at a time when Real Warri Pikin is extending her reach beyond Nigeria through international tours and increasingly ambitious stage productions. Her journey also reflects the potential of Nigerian comedy to travel across borders without losing the local expressions and experiences that give it character.

From the comedy stages of Nigeria to audiences in Europe and North America, Asuoha has continued to build on the identity that made her popular. With the AFRIMMA recognition adding to her growing list of honours, her career offers another example of how a distinct Nigerian voice can find an audience far beyond its place of origin.