How pregnant woman delivered inside Danfo in Lagos

Danfo buses in Lagos.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Passengers inside a commercial bus, popularly called Danfo in Lagos were stunned when a fellow passenger suddenly went into sudden labor and successfully gave birth to a baby boy on board.

According to Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, the woman was traveling across the state when labor began unexpectedly mid-journey

In the process, fellow commuters and onlookers quickly assisted her through the delivery inside the vehicle while others went into prayer session for safe delivery.

Medical responders and local commuters assisted in securing the mother and child immediately following the emergency delivery.

Fortunately, after few minutes, the baby boy was delivered safely. In viral footage capturing the moments following the birth, witnesses suggested naming the child Abiona—a traditional Yoruba name commonly associated with a child born on a journey or along the road.

Recall that a similar incident happened at Onipanu Bus Stop, along Ikorodu Road sometimes ago.

“In a swift r​esponse, LASEMA arrived at the scene to assist a pregnant woman who went into sudden labor while waiting for transport.

“The woman delivered a healthy baby boy. Both mother and child were stabilized by LASEMA paramedics before being transported to a nearby healthcare facility for post-natal care,” LASEMA Permanent Secretary, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu stated.