An injury on Odegbami after the attack.

•Attackers inflict machete cut on him •NFF expressess shock •Police vow to bring perpetrators to justice

By Tony Ubani & James Ogunnaike

Former Super Eagles captain and Nigerian football legend, Chief Segun Odegbami, survived assassination yesterday when three armed men attacked him at his residence in Ibara Government Reservation Area (GRA), Abeokuta, Ogun state inflicting deep machete wounds on him before they fled.

The attackers first overpowered his domestic staff and driver before making their way into his bedroom In his brief account which he posted on Sports platform, Chief Odegbami wrote: “Thank the Creator of the Universe for me, I survived an assassination attempt. This morning at 2:30 am. 3 unknown persons came to the house to steal and kill. I fought back with the help of God. My driver and house boy joined me, and we fought them before they fled. It was the closest I have ever been face to face with death. They broke down my door to get to me. I have been to the hospital Chief Segun Odegbami”.

The Nigeria Football Federation expressed shock over the attack even as the state Commissioner of Police, Bode Ojajuni, visited the 74 years old football icon to sympathise with him and reassure him of the command’s commitment to bring the perpetrators to justice.

During the attack, Odegbami, popularly known as ‘Mathematical’ during his illustrious playing career, reportedly put up stiff resistance when the armed men confronted him, resulting in a violent struggle.

However, the attackers eventually escaped after inflicting deep cuts on him, leaving him seriously injured.

A community resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the attackers arrived at the residence and initially demanded to see the former international but his domestic staff said he was not at home. The attackers reportedly became suspicious after noticing that the generator was running, suggesting that someone was inside the house. According to the resident, “the incident is unfortunate. The armed men struck in the early hours of Friday and first overpowered the domestic staff. They asked for Chief Segun Odegbami, but his staff denied that he was at home.

“But the generator was running at the time. So, the armed men believed he must be around and subjected the staff to severe beatings before making their way to Odegbami’s bedroom, where they attacked him.

“Not willing to succumb easily, Odegbami resisted his attackers. They eventually fled the scene, leaving him with deep machete cuts and bleeding heavily,” the source added.

The football legend was subsequently rushed to an undisclosed hospital for medical attention.

Residents of the community confirmed that the incident was promptly reported to the police. However, the motive behind the attack remained unknown as of the time the incident was reported.

Police vow to bring perpetrators to justice

Meanwhile, the Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Bode Ojajuni, has visited Odegbami to sympathise with him over the attack and reassure him of the command’s commitment to bringing the perpetrators to justice.

During the visit, Ojajuni expressed concern over the incident and wished the former Super Eagles captain a speedy and complete recovery. The commissioner also assured him that the police command was treating the matter with utmost seriousness, disclosing that he had ordered an immediate and thorough investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the attack.

According to a statement made available to journalists by the command’s spokesperson, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi, the commissioner said intensive investigative efforts were underway to identify and apprehend those responsible.

The statement partly reads, “the Commissioner of Police, Ogun State Command, CP Bode Ojajuni, has paid a visit to former Super Eagles captain and renowned sports administrator, Chief Segun Odegbami, to express the Command’s sympathy following the reported incident at his residence in Abeokuta.

“The Commissioner conveyed his concern and wished him continued recovery, reaffirming the Command’s commitment to protecting lives and property across the state.

“CP Ojajuni assured Chief Odegbami that the incident is receiving the Command’s utmost attention. He disclosed that he had ordered an immediate and thorough investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident, while intensive investigative efforts are ongoing to identify and apprehend those responsible.

“He emphasised that the Command would leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the perpetrators are brought to justice.

“The Command confirms that Chief Odegbami has been discharged from the hospital and assures members of the public that all necessary steps are being taken to ensure a thorough investigation and appropriate action. Residents are encouraged to remain calm and provide credible information that could assist the investigation through established Police channels”.

Odegbami, one of Nigeria’s most celebrated football figures, is the proprietor of Eagles 7 Sports Radio 103.7 FM, based in Abeokuta.

NFF shocked by attack on Odegbami

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has expressed shock over the attack on former international and Nigerian football legend, Segun Odegbami, describing him as a national treasure whose contributions to the country remain invaluable.

Reacting to the incident, NFF Director of Communications, Ademola Olajire, said the federation was grateful that Odegbami survived the attack and called on the police to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book.

“We’re shocked to hear this ugly news and are indeed grateful that Odegbami is alive,” Olajire said yesterday.

He also urged the security agencies to tighten security around the former Super Eagles captain to prevent a recurrence.

“Odegbami is a living legend who did his all to bring joy to the living rooms of Nigerians. Despite retiring from football, he is still in the forefront of efforts to ensure the good of the game,” Olajire added.

Nigerians were thrown into panic yesterday following reports that Odegbami had survived an attack by suspected armed assailants.

Vanguard News