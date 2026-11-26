Fani-Kayode

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Nigeria’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Lesotho and Eswatini, Ambassador Olufemi Fani-Kayode, has disclosed how former President Olusegun Obasanjo refused to let assassinated Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi’s delegation bring high-powered weapons into Abuja in 2006, a decision he said saved lives.

Fani-Kayode, a former minister of aviation, gave the account in a Facebook post titled “20 Years Ago With Muammar Ghaddafi!” who had then arrived in Nigeria for the African and South American Heads of State Summit.

He said he received the Libyan leader at the airport on Obasanjo’s behalf and was detailed to accompany him for four days.

“He arrived at the airport with no less than approximately 200 bodyguards, all with sidearms, and at least 100 cars (which had been sent ahead and were parked at the airport) to convey him to Abuja. The boot of each of those cars was filled with AK-47s and all manner of sophisticated weapons,” he said.

Fani-Kayode said the convoy was blocked at the gate by Nigerian security personnel and the military. He said Gaddafi, members of his delegation and even his bodyguards would be allowed in with their sidearms, but not the weapons in the boots of the vehicles.

After three more failed attempts to leave, he said, the Libyan leader lost his temper.

“Ghaddafi totally lost his temper, got out of his car and started walking under the burning sun, past the airport gate and towards Abuja saying that if the cars were not allowed in he would walk there instead. Every single one of his 200 bodyguards and delegation members walked behind him!” he said.

He said he called Obasanjo, who was on his way to the airport to travel to Lagos, and told Gaddafi the President was coming to settle the matter himself. Gaddafi agreed to return to the airport.

Fani-Kayode said Obasanjo greeted Gaddafi warmly, apologised for the blockage and promised that the gates would be opened. But as he left, the then President whispered an instruction to him.

“As he walked past me he bent over and whispered into my ear that under no circumstances would Ghaddafi and his team be allowed in unless they complied with our request that they drop the AK 47’s from the boots of their cars and put them back on their plane,” he said.

He said Gaddafi’s Minister of National Security and Head of Protocol had threatened to fly the Libyan leader home and boycott the entire conference if the weapons were not allowed in. The Libyan officials complied after what he described as a “hot encounter and harsh trading of words”.

According to him, the weapons were returned to the plane, which Nigerian soldiers then surrounded to ensure they were not smuggled out later.

Fani-Kayode said the reason for the President’s firmness became clear at the next cabinet meeting.

“As for my boss OBJ, he saved lives on that day by putting his foot down and insisting that the heavy weapons must not be let in because, as I was later told when the matter was discussed at the next cabinet meeting, what the Libyans had done in the past when they carried in such weapons was to hand them over to their local associates and leave them behind.

“Those lethal weapons would later become part of a stockpile of arms that provided a massive arsenal for terrorists, insurgents and other ruthless non-state actors within our country,” he said.

He said the standoff taught him that “firmness, the display of mutual respect and a strict adherence to the rules of engagement were vital”, adding that the Libyan delegation showed Nigeria “massive respect” from that moment.

Fani-Kayode recalled that Gaddafi was killed in his home town, Sirte, on October 20, 2011, and that he watched the footage with sadness.

“This was a clear and graphic example and confirmation of the ephemeral and transient nature of power and the futility of the vanity that goes with it.

“What hit me even more was the fact that the Head of Protocol who spoke so loudly and aggressively on the day of our encounter and who said that if we did not allow the arms to be taken in they would fly Ghaddafi back home was one of those condemning him on CNN all the way from Paris on the day he was murdered”, he stated.