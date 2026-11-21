…pledges to unite stakeholders, revive grassroots development ,Nigeria’s international presence

By Evelyn Usman

Long before he became the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu had learnt some of the lessons that would shape his approach to leadership on the judo mat.

As a young undergraduate at Lagos State University, more than four decades ago, Disu encountered the Japanese martial art, which would eventually become a defining part of his life. What began as an interest in a sporting activity developed into a lifelong passion, teaching him discipline, self-control, respect for others and the courage to face challenges.

Today, those lessons are finding expression beyond the sporting arena. As the newly elected President of the Nigeria Judo Federation (NJF), Disu is bringing the values he acquired on the mat to the task of rebuilding a sport he believes has enormous potential for Nigeria.

His journey from a young university student practising judo to the leadership of the country’s police force and now the national judo federation is, in many ways, a reflection of the discipline and personal development he attributes to the sport.

Character development

For Disu, judo is not simply about physical strength or defeating an opponent. It is about developing character, exercising restraint and understanding that true strength comes with responsibility.

He describes the values the sport instilled in him as “discipline, humility in victory, courage in defeat, respect for opponents and control of personal strength.”

“That is why I speak about judo with conviction. I know what the sport can do for a person because I have experienced it,” he said.

His involvement in the sport has also gone beyond personal development. A third dan black belt, Disu represented Lagos State at the National Sports Festival, winning gold medals. He also won a silver medal at the 2022 US World Open Judo Championship and previously served as Chairman of the Nigeria Police Judo Association.

Those experiences have given him an understanding of the demands of competitive sport, the importance of effective administration and the need to create opportunities for young athletes.

Maiden inter-club judo

The values he learnt on the mat were also reflected in the message he delivered at the maiden IGP Olatunji Disu Inter-Club Judo Championship 2026, held at the Police College, Ikeja, Lagos, on Thursday, November 19,2026.

The championship brought together personnel of the Nigerian Army, Navy, Nigeria Immigration Service, Federal Road Safety Corps and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

Beyond the contest for medals, the gathering provided an opportunity for officers from different security agencies to interact through sport.

Disu used the occasion to encourage officers to resolve their differences through healthy competition and mutual respect.

He said : “Any grievances we have against ourselves, let’s bring it to the mats and thrash it out. It shows we want to continue to be one. We are beginning to see ourselves as one. We are beginning to compete with ourselves”.

The statement reflected his belief that the discipline of judo can help build relationships, promote mutual understanding and strengthen cooperation among people and institutions.

It was also an opportunity to demonstrate how sport can serve as a platform for unity, particularly among security agencies whose personnel are expected to work together in protecting lives and property.

His emergence as President NJF

At the championship, the Force Director of Sports, CP Tony Emefile Osifo, announced Disu’s emergence as President of the Nigeria Judo Federation, marking a new chapter in his relationship with the sport. For the IGP, the development represents more than an administrative appointment. It offers an opportunity to reconnect with a passion that has remained part of his life for over 40 years and contribute to its revival in Nigeria.

He declared that “So me being President now and we having this championship means judo has come back.

“One of our greatest intentions is to quickly bring everybody together, start reconciliation, and ensure that we start grassroots mobilisation.

“It’s been long we attend the international meet. We are hungry for it and we want to make the best out of it for Nigeria,” he said.

For Disu, however, the importance of judo extends beyond medals and international recognition. He sees the sport as a practical instrument for youth development, character building and crime prevention.

At a time when Nigeria is confronted with youth restiveness, social challenges and rising security concerns, he believes structured sporting activities can provide young people with positive outlets for their energy, help them develop self-discipline and discourage involvement in crime.

His experience in policing has also strengthened his conviction that physical fitness and mental alertness are essential qualities for security personnel.

“A fit and mentally alert officer is better prepared for the demanding task of policing and national service,” he said.

Police and development of Judo

The Nigeria Police Force has also benefited from international support for the development of judo. In 2023, the Japanese Embassy donated judo equipment to the police, some of which were used during the championship at the Police College, Ikeja.

As he assumes responsibility for the Nigeria Judo Federation, Disu is therefore seeking to translate the lessons of his personal journey into a wider programme of sporting development.

The challenge will be to unite stakeholders, strengthen the federation’s structures, mobilise young people and build a sustainable pathway for Nigerian athletes to compete internationally.

His message to athletes and practitioners reflects the values that have guided him throughout his journey: “Fight with honour, respect your opponents, respect your loved ones and respect yourself.”