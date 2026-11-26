By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – A member of the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC), who sustained gunshot injuries along Airport Road in Benin City while awaiting the arrival of the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has recounted how he was attacked by gunmen.

The victim, Aimionkhale Michael, narrated his experience to journalists at the hospital where he is receiving treatment.

Michael, a youth leader from Uromi in Esan North-East Local Government Area and an aide to the NDC House of Representatives candidate for Esan North-East/Esan South-East Federal Constituency, Akhakon Anenih, said he was among party supporters who had gone to the airport to welcome Obi, who was in Edo State for a town hall meeting.

He said the supporters remained outside the airport gate because of the heavy security presence.

According to him, the scorching sun forced him to seek shelter inside a vehicle while waiting for the presidential candidate’s arrival.

“The sun was scorching, so I decided to relax inside the vehicle, with the intention of joining the convoy when they come out,” he said.

He alleged that shortly before the shooting, an unidentified man approached him and asked for a fez cap, claiming to be an NDC supporter.

Michael said shortly after the man left, a black Toyota Hilux arrived, and its occupants allegedly opened fire indiscriminately.

“I told him I didn’t have any cap to give him. Shortly after he left, I saw a black Hilux van. The occupants were shooting and firing everywhere. They shot me at close range on my thigh while I was inside the vehicle. The bullet penetrated my left thigh to the right one,” he said.

He said a female police officer and other security operatives rushed him to the hospital after he managed to get out of the vehicle and cried for help.

“Immediately, the medical team took me to the theatre, where they commenced treatment. I thank God for sparing my life. I don’t know my attackers or what they are looking for,” he said.

He called on the authorities to identify and arrest those responsible for the attack, insisting that political differences should not be allowed to fuel violence.

“They should fish out those hoodlums and ensure they are brought to justice. People should understand that elections are not about violence. We are all brothers and sisters, and thugs should not be used to perpetrate violence all in the name of elections,” he added.