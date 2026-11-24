File: Late Pope Francis

The late Pope Francis recounted seeing the devil three times and, on one occasion, the “gate of hell”, in excerpts from his personal diary published Tuesday in a new book.

“The Private Diary of Pope Francis,” by Argentine Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernandez, includes passages taken from a journal the former Jorge Bergoglio kept between 1992 and 2024, a document that reveals his worries, regrets and self-critiques — as well as his enormous humanity and faith.

Fernandez, head of the Vatican’s Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, said he was asked by Francis to help make known to the world the musings inside the black plastic journal.

Upon Francis’s death last year, Fernandez expressed concern to his successor, Leo XIV, that the book “might end up abandoned in a warehouse somewhere”. He was allowed to publish passages, noting that “the spiritual concerns present in his heart are very explicit and can be helpful to us”.

In one of the most intriguing revelations, Francis writes that while archbishop of Buenos Aires, he saw the devil three different times including “from the car when I was returning to the house, and in the choir loft during Mass” and once in Rome following a visit to Chile.

“I discovered that the devil had been brazenly lurking around cunningly,” wrote Francis in his journal on January 24, 2021, according to a copy of the English language version of the book published by Penguin Random House and viewed by AFP.

Francis wrote that he recalled three episodes “when I don’t doubt he was physically present”.

“More or less fifteen years ago. I saw him from the car window. I can’t forget his menacing and, at the same time, seductive eyes,” he wrote.

During the second episode inside a Carmelite chapel, Francis wrote: “He was watching me with eyes of fire”.

“I can’t forget that gaze, stronger than the previous. They were like flames of fire.”

The third episode occurred during a meeting in Rome, following a visit to Chile.

“I saw him and heard his voice, triumphant, possessing everything… I can’t forget the powerful raspiness of his voice,” he wrote, adding that “the Lord granted me an opportunity to leave that meeting, and he thus freed me”.

Francis also revealed, on June 7, 2018, that on the night before, while getting ready to go to sleep, he “saw the entrance to hell”.

“Pagan seduction in full force. I peeked in to look a little, and it terrified me,” he said, adding that he “grabbed the Rosary as a weapon”.

“It’s dangerous to approach the gate of hell because flames can leap out and burn,” he wrote.

Self critiques

Throughout the diary, Francis does not hesitate to criticise himself, for his occasional “feelings of disdain, envy, pride” or for having ignored a drunk man in the street who addressed him “because I wanted to have a serene walk”.

“The proud, self-sufficient, cynical, self-deceptive Jorge,” is how the former pope described himself on December 30, 2022.

On January 15, 2017, he confessed that for a few days he had been experiencing “a very bad spirit of anger and discontent”.

While charismatic, Pope Francis also had a strong personality and was sometimes criticised within the Curia, the Catholic Church’s governing body, for being authoritarian.

Mercy is a recurrent theme in the journal.

“I felt, looking back, all the evil I’ve done in life. I’m in such abundant need of the Lord’s mercy!” he wrote on January 5, 1997.

End of life

Pope Francis appeared to worry that his days on Earth would be short-lived, fretting over his ageing and the need to “bear it”.

In 1996, at age 60 – nearly three decades before his death – he wrote: “I want to do good during the little time I have left, desiring to be good.

“How much time I’ve used badly! How much badly done!”

In 2001, he wrote that “these 65 years make me think about the end. I’m already counting down”.

The worries continued even after becoming pope in 2013, with Francis writing on April 9, 2016 that “the attacks of the devil under different aspects have increased… Could it be a sign that my time is up and he doesn’t want to lose?”

The journal contains 86 pages written before his election as pope in 2013, and another 55 written afterwards.

One of the briefest – and most moving – passages in Francis’s diary comes on July 21, 2013: “On March 13, they elected me pope.”

Francis died on April 21, 2025.

Vanguard News