How I met my wife 22 years ago – Actor Odunlade Adekola

Nollywood actor Odunlade Adekola has celebrated his wife, Ruth Abosede Adekola, on her birthday, recalling how he approached her and expressed his intention to marry her about 22 years ago.

The 49-year-old actor shared the tribute in an Instagram post on Monday, reflecting on the beginning of their relationship and his decision to make her his wife.

“I saw Madam Ruth Abosede Adekola about 22 years ago!” he wrote.

“I walked up to her and said, ‘My friend! I see what I want in you. Can you be mine?’”

Adekola, who described Ruth as the mother of his children, also recalled getting fully engaged to her two decades ago.

“20 years ago, I got fully engaged to my baby, the MOTHER of our KINGS. Deaconess Ruth Abosede Adekola,” he added.

The actor further described his wife as his “number one fan”, reaffirming his love and commitment to her while promising to cherish her for the rest of his life.

He also offered prayers for God’s continued favour upon their household, wished her a happy birthday and urged his followers to join him in celebrating her.

Adekola, over the years, has established himself in Nollywood as an actor, screenwriter, film producer and director.

Vanguard News