By John Alechenu

ABUJA — The Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, Dr Shuaib Belgore, has urged directors and senior management staff to lead by example and uphold integrity, transparency and accountability in the discharge of their duties.

Belgore, represented by the Director of the Special Projects Unit, Mr Olatunde Ajayi, gave the charge at an anti-corruption sensitisation workshop organised by the ministry’s Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) for directors and senior management officials.

He said the ministry occupied a strategic position in national development through its mandate of facilitating access to affordable housing and promoting sustainable urban infrastructure for millions of Nigerians.

He noted that achieving this mandate required an unwavering commitment to integrity, transparency and accountability, particularly in policy implementation, contract administration and the allocation of public resources.

According to him, the theme of the workshop went beyond a slogan, describing it as a call for personal responsibility, ethical conduct and accountability, particularly among public servants entrusted with leadership positions.

Belgore said directors, as heads of departments, played critical roles in institutional administration, workload approval, process supervision and mentoring of junior officers.

He urged them to recognise that their actions, decisions and conduct set standards for the entire workforce, stressing that leadership must be demonstrated through personal example rather than instructions alone.

He said leaders who consistently demonstrated integrity and accountability would create an enabling environment for ethical conduct, institutional discipline and compliance with established regulations.

The permanent secretary charged senior management officials to reject all forms of unethical practices, abuse of office and administrative shortcuts, while ensuring strict compliance with the Public Service Rules and the Public Procurement Act.

ACTU seeks stronger ethical culture

Earlier, the Head of ACTU, Umar Muhammed, said the participation of the management team demonstrated a collective commitment to the highest standards of integrity, accountability and transparency in public service.

He said integrity was not merely a personal responsibility but an institutional obligation requiring responsible stewardship in the management of public resources.

Muhammed noted that decisions taken by public officers and the examples they set influenced the ethical culture, institutional credibility and overall performance of the ministry.

He explained that the workshop was designed to institutionalise ethical governance, strengthen internal control mechanisms and promote compliance with laws, policies and regulations guiding public service operations.

Also delivering a goodwill message on behalf of the Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Dr Musa Adamu Aliyu, the Director of System Study and Review, Mr Olusegun Adigun, said the workshop reflected the ministry’s commitment to ethical values, accountability and responsible public service.

He noted that the ministry’s policies and programmes had direct implications for economic growth, social stability and citizens’ welfare.

Adigun stressed the need to entrench integrity in public administration to strengthen public confidence and ensure that resources were deployed for the benefit of Nigerians.

The ACTU had earlier organised a similar sensitisation workshop for officers on Grade Level 15 and below as part of efforts to promote ethical standards across all cadres.

The latest workshop forms part of the ministry’s broader efforts to deepen institutional accountability, promote ethical leadership and reinforce zero tolerance for corruption in the public service.