FILE IMAGE

By Emma Una

CALABAR—A nursing student of the School of Nursing, Mary Slessor Avenue, Calabar, identified as Cynthia Eni, has been killed after a speeding driver reportedly knocked her down and reversed to run over her a second time before fleeing the scene.

The incident, which occurred at the weekend, happened as Cynthia was crossing the road into the school compound after going out with two colleagues to buy some items.

A friend of the deceased, Mercy, who witnessed the incident, said the driver first knocked Cynthia down before reversing and running over her again as people attempted to come to her rescue.

“It was a bewildering scene. When the car knocked her down, we were shouting for help and before some boys could rush down, the same car returned and climbed her again. When the car was approaching we thought the driver had come to help but was surprised when the car ran over her again.”

Mercy said the driver took advantage of the fading light and the fact that people were focused on the victim to escape, adding that the vehicle’s registration number was not visible.

She said Cynthia, who was about 30, had completed her Community Health studies at the College of Health Technology and enrolled at the School of Nursing to obtain an additional qualification.

“We don’t know what was in the driver’s mind. Even if he was drunk or had some issues with Cynthia, he should have had some sense of humanity and not come back to crush her the way he did.”

Mercy said she could not recall any misunderstanding between the deceased and fellow students or outsiders.

“We leave everything to God,” she said, breaking down in tears.

There was no official at the Provost’s Office available to comment on the incident as it occurred at the weekend.