Hope you’ll visit 33 other states after Akwa Ibom ‘sleep’ – Obi tells Tinubu

By Ayobami Okerinde

Presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has challenged President Bola Tinubu to extend his visits to the remaining 33 states of the federation after spending a night in Akwa Ibom State.

bi made the call in a post on X on Saturday, following Tinubu’s visit to Akwa Ibom, where the president said his overnight stay would be a “second term presidential sleep” ahead of the 2027 election.

Obi congratulated Tinubu on spending a night in a state outside Lagos and Abuja, urging the president to use such visits to engage directly with Nigerians and explain the impact of his administration.

He said he hoped the Akwa Ibom visit would encourage Tinubu to travel to the other 33 states, spend time with the people and account for the resources accruing to the Federal Government.

“I sincerely hope this visit will inspire you to travel to the remaining 33 states of the federation, spend time with the people and, more importantly, explain what your administration has done with the ₦15.8 trillion saved from the removal of fuel subsidy, the over $100 billion you have borrowed, the increased revenues accruing to the government from taxing Nigerians, and the additional government revenues which your administration celebrated last year as having surpassed its target,” Obi said.

The former Anambra State governor also demanded explanations on the impact of government policies on poverty, education, healthcare and electricity.

He asked the President to state how many Nigerians had been lifted out of poverty, how many out-of-school children had returned to school and how many functional primary healthcare centres had been built.

Obi also questioned the improvement in electricity supply, recalling Tinubu’s earlier promise that Nigerians should not vote for him if his administration failed to fix the power sector.

On insecurity, he said Nigerians deserved an explanation of what the government had done to secure the country, which he noted still ranks among the world’s most terrorised countries.

“Mr President, Nigerians deserve answers. They deserve to know what has been done with the resources entrusted to your government,” Obi said.

He added that the New Nigeria he seeks to build would be founded on accountability, transparency and the measurable impact of public resources on citizens.

Tinubu had on Friday told supporters at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, that he would spend the night in Akwa Ibom, describing it as a “second term presidential sleep” and expressing confidence in securing re-election in 2027.