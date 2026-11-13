Holy Weed and Ant Bites: My unforgettable Thailand adventure

By Babajide Komolafe, Economy Editor

“Have you gone to take Holy Weed?”

That became the running joke among my colleagues and me after we stumbled upon a cannabis shop bearing the intriguing sign, “Holy Weed”, on our first day in Bangkok.

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Coming from Nigeria, where cannabis is prohibited, we found the sight amusing. Little did we know that this seemingly ordinary discovery would become one of the most enduring jokes of our trip.

We had travelled to Thailand to cover the Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank. We expected economic debates, press briefings, interviews and long hours of reporting. But beyond the conference halls, Thailand offered a fascinating mix of unexpected discoveries, exciting adventures and important lessons about tourism.

I was in Thailand from October 11 to 18, 2026. It was my first visit to the country and my second experience of Southeast Asia, following a trip to Indonesia in 2018 for the IMF and World Bank Annual Meetings.

What began as a work assignment turned out to be an adventure that combined business, leisure, cultural discoveries and a few surprises.

Holy Weed and Bangkok’s street life

On our first day, my colleagues and I went out in search of food. Opposite the restaurant was a shop advertising “Holy Weed” and premium cannabis.

As we explored Bangkok, we encountered other establishments, including shops with names such as “LV Cannabis Boutique” and “Medical Cannabis Dispensary”.

Their brightly illuminated signboards were hard to miss. In Nigeria, where cannabis is prohibited under the country’s drug laws, the open display and advertising of such businesses presented a striking contrast.

Naturally, we turned the discovery into a joke. Whenever one of us disappeared for a while, the question would pop up: “Have you gone to take Holy Weed?”

The joke followed us throughout the trip and, I suspect, will remain part of our Thailand memories for a long time.

Another feature of Bangkok that caught my attention was the prevalence of massage parlours. On some streets, they appeared almost side by side, with women standing outside in groups, inviting passers-by to come in for massages.

Some of my colleagues tried the service. I declined, however, partly because of my tight schedule and partly because I was not keen on the additional expense.

Bangkok: A city built for business and tourism

My first encounter with Thailand’s impressive infrastructure came at Suvarnabhumi Airport. Its sheer size, expansive baggage carousels and spacious arrival facilities immediately gave the impression of a gateway designed to handle enormous international passenger traffic.

Our journey to the Davis Bangkok Hotel, around Sukhumvit 24, was smooth. The neighbourhood was dotted with hotels, restaurants, apartments and shopping facilities, reflecting the investments made to accommodate visitors and support commercial activity.

But the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, the principal venue for the Annual Meetings, impressed me even more.

The sprawling facility had multiple floors, meeting halls, restaurants, food outlets and spacious walkways. It was designed to accommodate thousands of delegates without the congestion one might ordinarily expect from an international gathering of that scale.

Its direct connection to the metro system was another major advantage.

For journalists covering several meetings and press briefings daily, this was particularly important. There were days when I attended as many as four meetings, filed reports and worked late into the night to keep up with developments in Nigeria, which was six hours behind Bangkok.

Strong internet connectivity and the efficient organisation of the venue made the assignment considerably less stressful.

Outside the convention centre, the roads I encountered were generally in good condition. Traffic lights appeared to function properly, and movement around the city was relatively orderly. Even with the influx of international delegates, I experienced no major traffic disruption.

I was equally fascinated by Bangkok’s commercial motorbikes and three-wheeled vehicles, popularly known as tuk-tuks.

Unlike the apprehension that often surrounds commercial motorcycle transport in Nigeria, riders generally wore helmets and appeared to respect traffic signals. Tourists also used motorbikes and tuk-tuks, sometimes simply for the experience.

It was an interesting reminder that transportation can be more than a means of getting from one destination to another. Properly organised, it can also become part of a city’s tourism attraction.

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